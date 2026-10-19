Dan Campbell Opens Up on Offensive Line Uncertainty Entering Week 7

The Detroit Lions have a tough decision to make when it comes to starting center Juice Scruggs. Their offseason trade acquisition has slid into the starting center role and has done well. However, with their starting center Cade Mays expected to return to the lineup in Week 7, the question is what happens to Scruggs?

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team is willing to take advantage of the versatility that Scruggs presents. However, where Scruggs plays will depend on the status of Mays.

“We are still a little back and forth on what we do with him,” said Campbell on how many snaps they plan for Mays to play in his return from injury. “Do we work he and Juice (Scruggs) in and out? The center position is a little bit different than a guard. That is someone that is constantly touching the football,” said Campbell.

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Campbell is concerned about the stamina of Mays to play an entire game at center off of an injury. However, he does not quite want to rotate the starting center.

Detroit Lions Have Tough Decision to Make at Center

Campbell added that the Lions could push Scruggs to guard, or even try him as a sixth lineman once Mays is fully integrated into the lineup.

“Is that part of Juice’s playbook to be able to maybe play some of the heavy sets, the extra tight ends, the extra linemen? Is that in his skill set?” questioned Campbell. “I don’t think there’s too much I don’t think Juice couldn’t do.”

Campbell noted that the team will shift him to guard when they are ready. However, for the time being, it will be hard to start him there. They still need him as their backup center.

“Obviously guard comes into play,” added Campbell. “I think some of it will need to be dependent on how much Cade can play. We keep Juice ready to go at center, because he’s really plug and play in that regard. The IDs, all of those things. And then the more comfortable we get, Juice jumps in the guard competition.”

Do not expect Scruggs to start in Week 7, but expect him to be in the mix as soon as Week 8.

Lions Have Plan for Juice Scruggs

Campbell added that while Scruggs will be disappointed about losing his starting center spot, he is a team player and will slot in wherever they need him.

“He’s done a good job,” Campbell explained. “He has gotten better every week. Juice is a freakin team guy. Does not mean that he, if it comes to that (playing Mays), that he does not like that, because there is an argument to keep him rolling. He is playing good football. He is a team guy. He is all-in. He will do whatever we ask him to do.”

Scruggs was expected to compete at guard before Mays got hurt. So, he will jump back into the competition with Christian Mahogany once Mays gets settled in. Based on how well Scruggs has played, the expectation is for him to jump into the lineup.