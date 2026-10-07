Dan Campbell Confirms Changes Coming to Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions are continuing to find their best mix of players in the secondary as the first four weeks have not gone well. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that both Keith Abney and Jalen Mills, who did not see much work last week, are likely in line for bigger roles in Week 5.

“Yeah, I think Abney, you know, will probably help us out a little bit more here this week,” admitted Campbell. “So will Mills. I can see both those guys taking on a bigger role.”

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Abney is a cornerback who has been getting some work at safety in practice. Mills is a safety but has played cornerback in the NFL.

Detroit Lions Could Use Two Defensive Backs More in 2026

Abney is a fifth-round rookie, so it makes sense that he did not see the field much early into the season. He rotated into the slot in his first game, logging 25 defensive snaps.

In Week 2, he was inactive. He was active the past two weeks, but has not played on defense. He did have two special teams snaps in Week 3 and 11 special teams snaps in Week 4.

While he spent his college career in the slot, he has been practicing everywhere else. So, it will be interesting to see where he aligns this week.

Meanwhile, Mills was a free agent before last week. He had less than a full week of practice, so he was not quite up to speed in Week 4. Still, he wound up playing four defensive snaps and six special team snaps. Now, he is likely to see the field a bit more.

For his career, he has 6,245 snaps. This is his 11th NFL season and the fifth team he has played for. Mills signed with the team late in the 2025 season and played 65 snaps for the Lions last season. So, the defense is not entirely unfamiliar.

Lions Make Secondary Changes

If these two play more, someone is going to have to sit. Chuck Clark has started all four games, but has struggled. Christian Izien returned from injury in Week 2 and has started at safety. However, they wanted him to get more work in the slot.

Without Izien in the slot as much, Roger McCreary is working in the slot. McCreary is also starting on the outside and shifting into the slot when they need an extra cornerback. Then, Ennis Rakestraw is coming in.

The additions of Mills and Abney to the lineup could slow down the shuffling. Izien could stay in the slot, and McCreary could stay on the outside with Mills at safety. They could also start Abney in the slot and play McCreary on the outside.

This also might be because of how the Cardinals align. The team will treat Trey McBride like a receiver more than a tight end. So, they could end up taking extra linebackers off the field to defend McBride with Abney or Mills more often than someone like Malcolm Rodriguez.

We will see if this is a one-week thing or if it will continue.