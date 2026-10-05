Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Candid on Kelvin Sheppard’s Future

After the Detroit Lions‘ 2-2 start, the hot seat for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard continues to get hotter. However, head coach Dan Campbell has maintained that he does not expect to make a change at that spot, at least not now.

“I’m not talking about that,” said Campbell when asked about the status of his defensive coordinator.

Campbell later acknowledged that it is not a personal decision because he is close with Sheppard. He truly believes that Sheppard has what it takes to give the Lions an edge on defense.

“I’m always going to do what’s right by this team,” said Campbell. “What I truly believe is the best thing and the right thing to do.”

Right now, Campbell believes the right thing to do is to keep Sheppard as coordinator.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Backs Kelvin Sheppard In Week 4 Loss

There are two ways to look at the Lions defense. First, they are shorthanded. They are without the majority of their starting secondary. Both safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are on the PUP. Branch’s backup, Avonte Maddox, is on the IR. Detroit also drafted Terrion Arnold in the first round, only to release him before his third season.

So, they have rotated five different safeties into the lineup. They played three different players in the slot. Then, they have shuffled three players on the outside across from D.J. Reed. It is tough to find continuity in the back end. This is why Sheppard has earned the benefit of the doubt.

On the other end, NFL defensive coordinators are the best in the business because they find ways to win games shorthanded. It would make sense if Detroit struggled for a game or two. However, this is now four games where the defense has not been able to slow anybody down. At some point, Campbell has to look at Sheppard.

Campbell Has History of Firing Coordinators

While it has been on the offensive side of the football, Campbell does have a history of firing coordinators, both in-season and after the year. He fired Anthony Lynn in the middle of his first season as head coach. It led him to hire Ben Johnson, which was a great decision.

Campbell also let John Morton out last season after the team saw Ben Johnson go to the Chicago Bears. Morton was a first-year coordinator, as was Sheppard. He moved on from Morton, and the offense looks a lot more potent. He kept Sheppard, and the same problems from last year are arising again.

Sheppard was viewed as a rising coordinator when the Lions hired him. However, he has not been able to adjust as defensive coordinator. The Lions have made the right call when firing coordinators in the past. Will Sheppard be next?