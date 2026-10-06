Dan Campbell Delivers Optimistic Update On Injured Safety Brian Branch

So far this season, the Detroit Lions have had no issues putting up the points, but have had numerous problems keeping points off the board from their opposition.

The Lions have been without safety Brian Branch for the duration of the season so far, as he began the campaign on the PUP list along with fellow safety Kerby Joseph.

However, as the Lions pick up the pieces from their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, it appears there could be some light at the end of the tunnel in getting one of their most defensive players back onto the field.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Is “Hopeful” Safety Brian Branch Will Return Soon

According to head coach Dan Campbell, he’s “hopeful” that Branch could soon return to the practice field.

“I’m hopeful. We have not gotten confirmation from the doctor yet; that’s the only thing we’re waiting for on Branch,” Campbell said Monday.

“I think it looks really good that he is going to practice this week,” he continued.

The Lions Have Been Without Kerby Joseph And Brian Branch This Season

Injuries significantly limited Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch last season, with the two defensive backs appearing in just 15 games combined.

Joseph was sidelined after Week 6 with a lower-body injury that eventually ended his season, while Branch suffered a torn Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys in December.

Despite the setbacks, Lions general manager Brad Holmes offered an encouraging, if cautious, outlook of both players shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft.

“It wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them (Joseph and Branch). I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up,” Holmes said. “Just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past, we didn’t ignore it. There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. I didn’t really think that class was as deep either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”