Lions HC Dan Campbell Pushes Back on Talent Concerns With Blunt Admission

Giving the opposing quarterbacks the freedom to move the football through the air has been costly for the Detroit Lions. After allowing 304.0 passing yards every game early this season, they have slipped to the bottom of the NFL’s defensive ranking, raising major questions about the secondary and defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard. Even though the secondary struggles have raised questions over the talent, coach Campbell has pushed back the narrative.

During the Lions press conference this morning, Campbell was asked about the growing sense of accountability, but he explained that the current setback isn’t a talent issue.

“Listen, I think our guys are ready to go. I think they’re going to be ready to go this game,” Campbell said to the reporters. “I thought we had a good practice. These guys continue to work at it, and I think we’ll be ready to go. Listen, we can get this thing done. Right now, talent has got nothing to do with our issues. Until we clean up some of this other stuff, then we can talk about that at some point.”

“Once we do what we need to do and cut some of this crap in half, then we can talk about that. That’s not our issue. That is not,” he continued. “So, detail your work and be where you’re supposed to be. And your teammate, don’t try to cover for him. You just do your job. If not, we’ll get somebody else in there. It’s all good.”

Lions’ Defense Under Fire As Dan Campbell Points To Avoidable Mistakes

The Lions’ players, particularly the secondary, have been under fire for a dismal performance across four games this season. Conceding 127 points over four games, they are statistically the second-worst defensive unit at the moment. Nevertheless, Campbell refused to blame it on his players’ physical capabilities. Rather, it is more to do with technical and mental failures.

For instance, the Lions secondary has given up big plays because of communication errors, leaving receivers with open downfield. In an attempt to make up for teammates failing to compete in the assigned schemes— an area which was highlighted by the defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard recently.

Without the likes of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, the secondary might not have Pro Bowlers and proven elite talents; the players are still more than capable of getting the basics right, which coach Campbell argued about. He believes that the team must eliminate the avoidable mistakes to evaluate what this group is capable of instead of questioning the talent.

While defensive woes remain a concern for the Lions, Brian Branch’s recent return to practice is an encouraging sign.

Brian Branch’s Practice Return Gives Lions Reason For Optimism

Brian Branch received a Pro Bowl nod before and is capable of making a significant difference in the secondary. An Achilles tendon injury kept him away from the Lions locker room for the first four weeks, but he has shown hope after his recent return to practice.

After being on the PUP list since the season opener, Branch practiced with his teammates this week, even though he had limited practice. Though he is officially ruled out again for the Cardinals game next week, his return could be a morale boost for the safety room in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.