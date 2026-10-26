Dan Campbell Shares Latest Update on Lions’ Injured Cornerback

The Detroit Lions got the job done last night against the Green Bay Packers, taking the season record to 4-2. While the result was encouraging, the game also saw a couple of injury concerns for the Lions players. One such name was young cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who suffered an ankle injury.

He left the field after the injury, which certainly raised concerns. However, head coach Dan Campbell’s latest update on the CBs’ injury provided much-needed clarity. When Campbell was asked about Amon Ra St. Brown’s injury situation, he answered the question alongside Ennis Rakestraw’s update.

“Yeah, I think, you know, like he (St. Brown) and Ennis, I think those guys will probably sit Wednesday, but the plan is to get them going Thursday, and I think they’ll be fine,” said Campbell. “They should be good. Now, we’ll see when we get there.”

Taking the latest update into consideration, the ankle injury is minor. Given how the Lions’ secondary has struggled this season, a long-term injury would have been a crushing blow ahead of an all-important game against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday, who are unbeaten at the moment. While the injury was a setback for the 24-year-old, he delivered a strong performance yesterday.

How Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Suffered His Ankle Injury Against The Packers

Ennis Rakestraw’s injury happened in the fourth quarter. When Packers QB Jordan Love threw a short pass to wide receiver Savion Williams, the cornerback injured his ankle while defending.

The 24-year-old kept the coverage tight in the flat. While attempting to defend, he seemingly lost his footing and landed awkwardly on the turf. Unable to continue, he left the field. While he had a limited game time at Ford Field last night, he was impressive with two tackles, both solo. He had 21 defensive snaps in the game before the injury.

Although not a starter, the former second-round pick has been used as a key rotational player for the Lions this season, featuring in 4 games so far. Starting 1 game, the cornerback has 10 tackles, including 6 solo tackles. With that, he has already surpassed his previous best number in the rookie season (6 tackles from 8 games).

While Dan Campbell will be hoping to see Rakestraw get back on track before the Vikings game, the Lions’ current CB room has a mix of veteran presence alongside young talents.

Lions Can Rely On Their Cornerback Depth If Rakestraw’s Return Is Delayed

The veteran D.J. Reed has been a guaranteed starter since the start of the season, locking down the left side of the field. On the other hand, Roger McCreary, another versatile cornerback, has been a starting choice for Kelvin Sheppard at the nickel.

Besides Rakestraw, another notable young name in the CB room is Keith Abney, who is playing his rookie season and was selected in the fifth round of the draft this year. Then another option remains in Khalil Dorsey, who had a standout game against the Packers last night, and the veteran Rock-Ya-Sin is capable of handling outside coverage duties. If Rakestraw isn’t ready to return from his injury by next Sunday, Dan Campbell has alternatives.