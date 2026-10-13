Lions Considering Outside Help After Injury Blow

The Detroit Lions announced that returner Tom Kennedy is going to be out for the season due to an MCL injury. Kennedy returned both punts and kicks for the Lions in 2026, so the team is going to need someone to step in. While Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped up to return punts with Kennedy down, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he does not want St. Brown to be a full-time punt return option.

“I would rather not have St. Brown back there for a whole game taking punts,” admitted Campbell on their plan. He’ll probably have some depending on where we are at on the field, but I don’t want him to be our full-time punt returner.”

Campbell acknowledged that the plan beyond St. Brown is currently fluid. He noted they have options both on the roster, in free agency, and potentially on another team’s practice squad.

“We’ve got a couple of in-house candidates,” admitted Campbell. “We’re looking at some guys, Brad and them are looking right now to see what’s out there.”

When the Lions lost Avonte Maddox for the season, Campbell had a very similar response. He noted that General Manager Brad Holmes was looking at different options. The team signed veteran Jalen Mills to the practice squad, then added Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad player Bishop Fitzgerald to the active roster.

So, a move could be expected.

Detroit Lions Looking at Options To Replace Tom Kennedy

The current issue is that none of the other skill players on the Lions roster have return experience. Jacob Saylors does, but that is because he is an upback and can eventually catch a return. He is not going to change his role.

They have a few options on the practice squad. Lucky Jackson and Lawrence Keys had punt return experience in the UFL.

Dominic Lovett had a kick return on the Lions last year. Campbell admitted he could be an option to get promoted from the practice squad. However, he did not strongly commit to it. Running back Jabari Small also has some experience.

Lions Might Go Outside the Roster For Return Option

John Whitcair of Pride of Detroit noted some potential free agents with return experience that are currently available. Those names include Jabrill Peppers, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Tyler Lockett, Taysom Hill, and Caulin Lacy. Those players could be added to the Lions’ practice squad before being called up and given a chance.

He also noted some names on other teams’ practice squads that could end up being called up. That includes A.J. Henning of the Miami Dolphins, Gage Larvadain of the Baltimore Ravens, James Proche of the Cleveland Browns, Trevor Pena of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kolbe Kastsis of the Denver Broncos.

If the Lions added someone from another team’s practice squad, they would have to keep them on the active roster for the next three weeks. So, that player would immediately be thrust into the role, unlike a potential free agent addition.