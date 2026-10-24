Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Telling Update on Brian Branch’s Status for Packers Game

The Detroit Lions‘ defensive woes have been hard to ignore this season, but the bye break may have come at the right time to regroup, with a notable addition to the secondary: Brian Branch is expected to take his first snap. The team’s next challenge is divisional rival Green Bay Packers, who are 4-2. With anticipation surrounding Branch’s potential season debut on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell recently gave his take on the safety’s status.

During the Lions’ press conference on Friday, Campbell was asked how much Brian Branch could play upon his return from an Achilles tendon injury, and the head coach gave a blunt answer.

“Yeah, we’ve got a pretty good idea with him (Brian Branch),” said Campbell on Friday. ” We’re going to let him go here, and we’ll be smart, but he’s ready to play.”

With Brian Branch suffering a torn right Achilles tendon last season, he needed surgery that sidelined him for ten months. He was unable to return at the season opener, which was the reason the Lions put him on the PUP list. However, after missing action for the first four weeks, he returned to practice on October 7. His comeback could significantly strengthen the struggling secondary, which has been under scrutiny from Week 1.

Lions’ Defensive Struggles Highlight Why Brian Branch’s Return Matters

Brian Branch is the kind of versatile defender who has the tools to elevate any defensive unit. His flexibility could be key to executing Kelvin Sheppard’s defensive schemes and elevating the entire unit. Without Branch in the squad, the Lions struggled, sitting at the bottom in different defensive stats this season.

The Lions’ defense occupies the unwanted last spot after giving away 404.4 yards per game— the worst number in the league and the only team to have allowed over 400 yards each game. The same story follows in passing yards after allowing 297.4 passing yards each game, as the team’s secondary struggled in early games.

Having the Pro Bowler in the mix could lift the Lions’ defense in different ways, giving Sheppard tactical freedom, while his aggressive physical style could give them an extra edge. Branch’s elite versatility of playing as deep safety, slot corner, or in the box makes him highly unpredictable for the opposing teams.

In addition, his football intelligence and long familiarity with Dan Campbell’s system could make a difference, and he backs it up with elite numbers. Playing 43 NFL games for the Honolulu Blues, he has 4.5 sacks, 258 tackles, and 14 QB hits.

While coach Campbell noted he is ready to play, the 25-year-old’s practice status this week gives another reason to be optimistic about his availability against the Packers.

Brian Branch Nears Lions Season Debut After Full Week Of Practice

Brian Branch officially returned to the Lions squad for practice on October 7, and he was available for the Cardinals game. Nevertheless, the franchise opted to play without him, giving him more time to recover and adjust this season, and the Lions won the Week 5 game 45-21.

While the head coach hinted the Pro Bowl safety could play this weekend, he had full practice throughout this week. Although his game status remains ‘questionable,’ the 25-year-old logged full practices on Thursday and Friday, meaning he is ready to suit up and play his first game of the season.