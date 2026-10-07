Lions’ Dan Campbell Gives New Update on Sam LaPorta Contract Talks

The Detroit Lions‘ defense continues to raise questions this season with their dismal showing in the first four weeks, but the star-studded offense has given a reason for optimism. At the heart of the success offensively, the tight end Sam LaPorta remains a key contributor.

Despite being a standout, his future is hanging in the balance at the moment, as he is playing his final season under the rookie deal. On that note, the Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave the latest update on the contract situation with the former Pro-Bowler.

“That’s the last thing on my mind right now,” Campbell said this morning, per The Athletic‘s Colton Pouncy. “Just because there’s a report of that doesn’t mean it’s some big issue, big deal. I love LaPorta. We love LaPorta.”

The report Campbell was referring to was from the NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, who revealed last Sunday that LaPorta’s long-term future in Detroit had hit a roadblock after the back-and-forth negotiations between the two parties had been broken off, meaning the tight end could officially become a free agent next offseason unless the franchise manages to offer him a new deal.

LaPorta has been one of the notable names of the Lions’ offense, and given the latest update and Campbell’s admiration for the TE and recent remark, he is not viewing the stalled talks between the two parties as an immediate concern.

Lions Have Several Factors To Consider Before Extending Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta was a second-round pick from the 2023 draft, so he doesn’t have a fifth-year option in his current rookie deal. He belongs to the historic 2023 draft class, which also included Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch, who are now the core of the offense and defense.

From that draft class, Brad Holmes extended the linebacker Jack Campbell’s contract first with an $81 million deal. Then Gibbs became the highest-paid running back in the NFL with a $22.5 million-a-year contract. After handing out two big extensions, Brad Holmes has a little financial breathing room because Branch’s extension is still due, and he is also a high priority after the secondary’s struggles this year.

In addition, LaPorta’s injury history plays a role in the Lions’ front office’s immediate commitment to a new deal. He had a major back injury last season when he missed the last eight games of the season. So, it would be in the Lions’ best interest to see if he can remain healthy and play the entire season.

As LaPorta waits for an extension, the NFL tight end market is heating this season.

Tucker Kraft’s Recent Deal Could Set The Bar For Sam LaPorta

After the Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft’s $18.75 million deal last month, it could benefit an elite player like Sam LaPorta if he indeed reaches a deal. LaPorta’s contract is anticipated to fall in that range, which could put a financial load on Brad Holmes if done immediately.

The Lions star’s current rookie contract is valued at $9.4 million for four years. According to Spotrac, he could see a big rise in the extension, with projected market value being $17.8 million annually, making a four-year deal worth $71 million.