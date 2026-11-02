Dan Campbell’s Wife Sends Emotional Message to Jack Campbell After Frightening Injury

Victory Monday hit a little different in Detroit this week.

The Detroit Lions handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season with a 19-15 win at Ford Field on Sunday, improving to 5-2 with their third straight victory.

But nobody was in much of a mood to celebrate after All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell was carted off the field with a neck injury in the fourth quarter.

Campbell remained hospitalized overnight, and the team still hasn’t revealed many details.

However, that didn’t stop Holly Campbell, the wife of head coach Dan Campbell, from sending some love his way.

Holly Campbell Has Heartfelt Message for Jack Campbell

Holly, who has built a big following among Lions fans on Instagram, shared a message for the 26-year-old linebacker on Monday morning.

“Victory Monday ☕️!!! Prayers for Jack, we love you 46!!! 💙💙💙 #onepride #winning #goodnews,” Holly posted on IG.

It’s not the first time Holly has shown love to the Campbell family either. When Jack’s wife, Megan, announced the birth of their son, Cooper, in July, Holly was in the comment section congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations!!! LOVE his name…he is precious!!!💙💙💙” Holly commented at the time.

Four months later, Megan was by Jack’s side as he was transported to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

What Happened to Jack Campbell?

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Campbell and Eric O’Neill combined to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Campbell then went limp and laid face down on the turf, motionless.

After about 10 minutes, he was strapped to a backboard and carted off as the entire Lions team came over to see him off.

“He’s breathing, he’s alert when he left,” Dan Campbell told the Lions Radio Network. “I know nothing further. Thoughts and prayers are with Jack. I would ask that everyone does the same.”

The Lions coach later stopped the postgame locker-room celebration, took off his hat and took a knee to lead his players in prayer.

“I do not have any more information on Jack. Now, I wanna pray for Jack, OK?” Campbell told his team.

Vikings Express Concern for Jack Campbell

“We’re all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game. “I asked Dan after the game if he had any update. He didn’t have much of one, but it’s definitely something that you hate seeing.”

About three hours after the final whistle, the Lions released a brief update.

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team will provide further updates as we have them,” the team said.

The injury is a gut punch for a Detroit defense that runs through Campbell. The 2023 first-round pick (No. 18 overall) was named an All-Pro last season after racking up 176 tackles and five sacks, then signed a four-year, $81 million extension in May.

He entered Sunday leading the Lions in tackles (54) and added three more before going down.