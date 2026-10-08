Struggling NFL HC Floated as Lions DC Replacement for Kelvin Sheppard

It may still be early in the 2026 NFL season, but patience is already wearing thin for the Detroit Lions fans. As the struggling defensive unit fails to find answers ranking as the worst defense statistically, the defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has been under fire. The team’s performance in the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals could be a deciding factor in his future in Detroit.

If the Lions have to look elsewhere to find a replacement, a current struggling head coach like Dan Quinn could be a potential option, per Sports Illustrated‘s Christian Booher. The Washington Commanders head coach is on the hot seat after a disappointing 1-3 start.

“If Washington continues to struggle and Quinn becomes available, he’s a no-doubt candidate to help stabilize Detroit’s defense,” noted Booher recently.

Quinn was appointed as the Commanders’ head coach in 2024. He had a successful first season when the Commanders not only finished with an impressive 12-5 record but also reached the NFC Championship Game. But things declined last year when they had a 5-12 record, and they are heading toward a playoff miss yet again, making his exit from the Commanders a real possibility.

Besides the head coach stint, the 56-year-old previously had multiple stints as a defensive coach, making him an experienced choice to replace Kelvin Sheppard.

Dan Quinn’s Defensive Resume Speaks For Itself

Dan Quinn could be an ideal fit for the Lions because of his proven track record as a defensive coordinator. He offers the mix of championship pedigree and a coaching style that could fit in Dan Campbell’s Lions culture.

He previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. He showed his ability as DC after taking over in Dallas. The franchise was struggling defensively in 2020, ranking in the bottom half of the table. However, they had a dramatic turnaround in his first year as the DC (2021), as the Cowboys were 7th in the league after giving up 358 total points.

In addition, his impact was evident when he was the DC of the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons (2013 and 2014). Across both seasons, the Seahawks defense held the top spot in the league, as the Legion of Doom was at its peak. He won the Super Bowl XLVIII as Seahawks DC in the 2013 season, which shows the championship blueprint that a Lions coach requires.

Given his ability to unlock the true potential of edge rusher Micah Parsons with the Cowboys, he could potentially do the same with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. On the other hand, the Lions’ defensive woes under Kelvin Sheppard have been impossible to ignore, which is a reason there is mounting pressure for a change.

Detroit Lions’ Playoff Hopes Could Depend On A Defensive Turnaround

The Lions are currently standing at 2-2, and the root cause of it has been a poor showing by the defense, giving up 127 points in 4 games and sitting at the bottom in key defensive stats.

In just four games, the Lions have allowed a staggering 127 points and currently sit at the 31st position. Allowing the passing game has been a major headache for Sheppard’s defense this year. They are the last-placed team in yards per game (423.8 yards).

Dan Campbell can lean on his offensive firepower only for so long. If the defense fails to step up in the next few weeks, they could be on the verge of missing their second playoff on a trot— both with Sheppard as the DC. So, moving away from Sheppard could be the logical move.