Former Lions Star Darius Slay Sends Blunt Message After Woeful Defensive Performance

Once again, the struggles of the Detroit Lions’ defense were at the forefront of another frustrating loss, this time to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday night.

The Lions are now back to the .500 mark at 2-2 after suffering a 32-26 defeat to the Panthers, who entered the game with a 1-2 record.

Almost 450 yards of offense and points surrendered on six straight drives by the defense did Detroit in, and a former member of the team whom fans remember well called them out for it.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Darius Slay Calls Out The Defense

As time wound down in the contest, former Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who played seven years with the club, sent a message on social media that resonated with fans about the state of their defense.

“Lions I got a lot of love for y’all but man this defense is bad bad,” Slay said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Right away, fans began reacting, with many of them asking Slay to consider a reunion with the Lions.

“We could use you, please consider contacting Brad, it would be an amazing homecoming,” one fan said.

This fan said, “We have 30 million to work with. Do Brad still have your agent contact info?”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “bro are you still in playing shape because we need you.”

Finally, this fan said, “Mannn, fans know that, the league knows that, the team knows that, management just don’t gaf.”

Dan Campbell Bluntly Said Their Performance Isn’t Good Enough

The Lions are surrendering nearly an average of 32 points a game against their opponents through the first four games of the campaign, something head coach Dan Campbell plainly stated just isn’t good enough.

“It’s not good enough right now. That’s the bottom line. It’s just not good enough,” Campbell said to reporters. “We’ve got to score more points. We’ve got to be more efficient than we’ve been. We got off to a slow start. We had two opportunities there at the end, and we didn’t get it done.

“So we’ve got to be better there, and we have to get takeaways on defense. That’s going to have to be our recipe.”

The Lions will once again be on the road next week, as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11.