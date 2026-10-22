Lions Add 77-Game Veteran DB to Practice Squad, Promote WR Before Packers Clash

With the Green Bay Packers waiting on Sunday, the Detroit Lions have announced major roster moves before the divisional showdown. Three days before kickoff, the Honolulu Blues have made two roster moves to the active roster and practice squad. The franchise has added return specialist and wide receiver DeAndre Carter to the 53-man active roster, while also bolstering the defense by adding veteran DB Myles Bryant.

“Lions announce roster moves: Signed WR DeAndre Carter to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed S Myles Bryant to the Practice Squad,” announced the Lions’ official handle on X.

The Lions have opened the new season with a mixed bag of results, picking up three wins and losing two. The defense has been under scrutiny due to a lacklustre performance, but the last game against the Arizona Cardinals would be a confidence booster. Moreover, both offense and defense are getting big boosts with the return of starters: Cade Mays and Brian Branch. However, the latest additions could prove to be a practical solution to the depth issue, adding veteran experience without a huge financial commitment from the general manager, Brad Holmes.

Myles Bryant’s 20 NFL Starts Give Lions Another Option In The Secondary

The Pro Bowler Brian Branch’s return to the active roster is a big relief for the secondary. Beyond Branch, Campbell now has options like Chuck Clark, Keith Abney, and Christian Izien, while Kerby Joseph remains out with a prolonged injury. The recent addition of Myles Bryant to the practice squad adds more depth to the safety room.

Getty Myles Bryant playing for the Houston Texans

The 28-year-old has played six NFL seasons, representing the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, but he has primarily played as a nickel cornerback. The Lions have officially listed him as a safety upon his signing, meaning Kelvin Sheppard is likely to use him as a safety, while his versatility also provides an option in the CB room.

Starting his NFL career with the Patriots in 2020, he has played 77 games, which include 20 starts. He has a total of 2 career sacks, 254 combined tackles, and 3 QB hits. If elevated down the line from the practice squad, his starting experience certainly makes him a reliable option in two different positions.

While the franchise has taken steps to strengthen the safety room, Tom Kennedy’s recent injury left Dan Campbell adding depth to the WR room of the active roster.

Veteran DeAndre Carter Offers Lions A Proven Return Specialist

The veteran WR and return specialist Tom Kennedy’s season-ending knee injury was a big blow for the Lions offense. With the WR room already thin, the franchise needed a capable replacement, and that’s when they brought in DeAndre Carter to the practice squad on October 15 before his promotion to the active roster.

Getty DeAndre Carter.

Similar to Kennedy, the recently elevated Carter brings significant NFL experience as a return specialist. During his 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, he averaged 9.3 yards per punt, while he maintained the same number last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Playing 111 NFL games, the 33-year-old has 21 starts and 1,331 receiving yards to his resume, making him a valuable backup option in the WR room. Moreover, having already spent a week with the team’s practice squad, he understands Drew Petzing’s schemes and playbook ahead of the key divisional game.