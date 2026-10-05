Lions’ Defense Takes Another Hit With Fresh Injury News on Defensive Duo

As if the Detroit Lions‘ defensive struggles weren’t enough, the growing injury list is making the unit’s job even harder. After the Carolina Panthers offense wreaked havoc last night, scoring 32 points against the struggling defense of Kelvin Sheppard, the team has new injury updates.

During the press conference this morning, head coach Dan Campbell gave critical updates on the team’s defensive injuries, as the comeback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams were injured against the Panthers.

“I don’t think Rock (Rock Ya-Sin) looks good right now,” said Campbell. ” Tyleik is touch and go. He’ll be day-to-day.”

Both defensive players were injured in the second half of the defeat against the Panthers yesterday. Rock Ya-Sin had a hamstring injury in the third quarter. It looked severe during the game, as he was sidelined for the remainder of the night. In the latest update, Campbell mentioned it doesn’t look good, meaning the already thin CB room is now hit with another major setback.

Tyleik Williams, however, played 50 defensive snaps against the Panthers, and his injury occurred late in the second half. He left the locker room in a walking boot. The Lions will be monitoring his situation on a day-to-day basis now, and it’s unclear how long he could be absent.

The Lions’ defense has already been under fire because of a rough start to the campaign, standing at a 2-2 record. Therefore, losing two defensive players will test their depth.

Fresh Injuries Leave Lions’ Defense With More Questions To Answer

Rock Ya Sin was initially seen as a starter when the season started. However, he was recently demoted to the depth chart. With the latest update suggesting his hamstring injury might be serious, missing him for weeks leaves the Lions with limited options in the CB room. As the secondary is already surrendering too many explosive plays and facing injuries to multiple safeties, the loss of an experienced cornerback like him would take away a rotation option for DC Kelvin Sheppard.

Tyleik Williams’ latest injury is even a bigger blow because he is a primary starter. As a starting interior defensive lineman, he has been key alongside Alim McNeil, featuring in all 4 games this season. Without the former first-round pick in the lineup, the Lions’ front seven will be weakened in running and holding the line of scrimmage.

With Rock Ya-Sin out now, the likes of Ennis Rakestraw, rookie Keith Abney, and Nick Whiteside from the practice squad could be available options to rely on. And for Williams, Sheppard has to look at Levi Onwuzurike and rookie Skyler Gill-Howard, who had a brilliant preseason.

Beyond addressing the latest injury setbacks, Campbell also offered his insight on Brian Branch’s road to recovery.

Brian Branch’s Return Could Be Near

The Lions safety Brian Branch is a Pro-Bowler. Recovering from an Achilles tendon injury from last season, his absence has left a void in the safety room, with the secondary having a difficult time slowing down the passing game of opposing offenses.

With Branch’s mandatory four-game stay on the PUP list ending following the Panthers game, coach Campbell was asked whether Branch could be making his way back to practice.

“Well, I’m hopeful. We have not gotten confirmation from the doctor yet,” Campbell stated during the same press conference this morning. “That’s the only thing we’re waiting for on Branch. I think it looks really good that he’s going to practice this week.”

His comeback would be timely for the Lions, giving the safety room stability. However, given his extensive absence, the 24-year-old might take some time to get back into his rhythm.