Depleted Lions Secondary Suffers Another Blow Against Panthers

Trailing the Carolina Panthers in frustrating fashion hasn’t been the only setback experienced by the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening in front of a nationally televised audience.

The Lions’ secondary, which is already stretched thin and struggling to start the 2026 season, took yet another blow with the loss of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was downgraded from questionable to out in the second half of their contest at Bank of America Stadium.

This is another setback for the Lions, who are without safeties Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Thomas Harper, along with cornerback Avonte Maddox.

The Detroit Lions Lost Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin During Their Setback Against The Carolina Panthers

Rock Ya-Sin, who was questionable to return to the contest with a hamstring injury, was later downgraded to officially out.

“Lions Injury Update: CB Rock Ya-Sin (Hamstring) has been downgraded to Out,” the Lions PR account reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And the frustration from fans was palpable in the reactions to the update.

This fan said, “You’ll need to fire whoever is in charge of keeping guys healthy. And whoever is in charge of signing the guys. And the guy who coaches the defensive guys.”

Another fan wrote, “Don’t worry brad Holmes really likes his replacement.”

“Brad Holmes needs downgraded to FIRED Wake up Sheila!!!!!” exclaimed another fan.

Keeping in that vein, this fan targeted Holmes by saying, “I like the guys we have ….his quote not mine. Absolute embarrassment.”

Another fan said, “We are all the way back to SOL …. Officially. This is 0-16 vibes. I’m not joking either.”

Rock Ya-Sin Is In His Second Season With The Lions

Ya-Sin was taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th overall) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and immediately began making a name for himself, eventually earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team.

After three seasons in Indianapolis, Ya-Sin was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He appeared in 11 games that season before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Ya-Sin played 14 games for Baltimore, then moved on to the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, appearing in 13 contests.

Ya-Sin joined the Lions in 2025 and became a regular part of their secondary, playing all 17 games while making six starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles and nine passes defensed before re-signing with Detroit on a one-year, $4 million contract in March 2026.