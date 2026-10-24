Lions Called Landing Spot for $106 Million Safety

The Detroit Lions will play three more games before the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Most pundits, though, see the team targeting upgrades in the secondary.

Considering how the team’s defensive backs have performed this season, that’s a very good guess. The Lions enter Week 7 ranked last in pass defense.

This week, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper proposed a trade target to begin fixing that Lions secondary — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

James is a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Last season, he posted 94 combined tackles, including six for loss with eight quarterback hits, seven pass defenses and three interceptions. During 2025, he made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

The question of whether he could actually fit in Detroit, though, comes down to money. James just signed an expensive contract extension this year.

Over his entire career, the safety has earned $106.3 million according to Spotrac.

Could Lions Target Veteran Safety Derwin James?

Getty The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named the Detroit Lions a trade fit for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

Presumably, Popper included the Lions on his list of best fits for James from a football need perspective. That definitely makes sense. Detroit could use upgrades across the board in its secondary although the team will get back safety Brian Branch from injury in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

How the secondary plays in Branch’s play could change Detroit’s trade deadline plan.

Putting that aside, it’s fair to wonder if James fits with the Lions from a financial standpoint.

“The Chargers signed James to a three-year, $75.6 million extension in May … Even with the extension, the Chargers would take on only $9 million in dead money in 2027,” wrote Popper. “The bigger question is whether an acquiring team would be comfortable with James’ $17.5 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2027.

“James is best playing closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. He has missed multiple games this season with a hamstring injury and turns 31 in August.”

Branch also receives snaps in the nickel and close to the line of scrimmage. So with James and Branch, the Lions would have two safeties they could deploy all over the defensive backfield.

But $17.5 million guaranteed could be a lot for the Lions to commit to for 2027, especially with a potential messy contract situation upcoming with tight end Sam LaPorta. James is scheduled to have a $20.5 million cap hit in 2027.

James has an even higher cap hit in 2028 and 2029 as he approaches his mid-thirties. The Lions, though, could release James before the 2028 season with only a $6 million cap hit.

In summary, for James to be a Lions trade target, the team would have to plan for him to be on the team for the rest of 2026 and 2027.

Of course, the Chargers would also need to be willing to part with James. Los Angeles is 0-6 but it’s unclear if the team is headed for a full rebuild under Jim Harbaugh.