Dan Campbell Delivers Bad Injury News to Lions Deadline Need

The Detroit Lions‘ biggest weakness is going to be a lot weaker this week. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Friday that it does not look like the team will have its best cornerback, D.J. Reed, when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

“I don’t think he is going to make this game,” admitted Campbell.

Reed suffered a hip injury in the Lions’ Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He did not practice all week, and Campbell delivered the bad news on Friday.

Detroit Lions Expected to be Without CB D.J. Reed in Week 9

The Lions secondary has been the biggest for the team this season. They have played five different cornerbacks. However, the one constant who has been a solid option has been Reed.

“These last couple of weeks, he has been on the uptick,” admitted Campbell. “Confidence is going up. He has been playing pretty good. That has been really encouraging.”

Reed has been targeted just 14 times over the last three weeks, according to PFF. He has allowed five catches for 41 yards.

However, while the outside perception is that the cornerback across from Reed is a problem, Campbell expressed confidence in his group.

“We got a pretty steady room that is improving of defensive backs,” said Campbell. “(Brian Branch) is going to be good here. We are going to get through today and we’re going to be ok.”

So, the team does plan to have Branch back, as he clared concussion protocol.

Lions Secondary is an Issue Before Trade Deadline

Campbell noted that while they do not have a standout across Reed, he likes the depth that group has. He expressed encouragement for the room

“(Ennis) Rakestraw is getting better,” acknowledged Campbell. “Rock (Ya-Sin) looks healthy and is playing good football. McCreary, so I just feel like these guys are starting to play pretty good football for us. And Dorsey, Dorsey is contributing in a big way. So I like where we are, and it is pretty strong depth-wise. So I don’t like the thought of having Reed, but I am encouraged.”

Ya-Sin was a starter in the first two weeks, but has been banged up. He returned to a rotation in Week 7. Rakestraw saw work from Week 3 through 7, but played just one snap in Week 8. He appears to be the one set to get more work with Reed out.

McCreary starts in the slot, but slides outside when the team does not need a slot starter. Then, Dorsey has been a special teams ace, but he has mixed into the cornerback room in the past two weeks.

Overall, they have a lot of options, but none of them have separated. The injury to Reed is only going to amplify calls for the team to make a trade at cornerback. They have already been connected to a lot of different names.

Detroit will play Miami on Sunday, and then the trade deadline is Tuesday. We will see if things change.