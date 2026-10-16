Lions Coach Sends Strong Message on Breakout Defender

One of the biggest problems facing the Detroit Lions in the past has been finding an edge rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson on the other side. While it has only been five games, it is already looking like the team might have finally solved that issue with free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum.

Wonnum has five sacks through five games. This is already the third-best total of his seven-year NFL career. Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he has noticed the rusher having what could easily turn into a career year.

“We notice him in this building,” Campbell said Monday after Wonnum recorded two sacks against the Arizona Cardinals. “We know exactly what he is, and he’s playing at a high level. I thought he really bounced back from last week in Carolina and played really well in the run and certainly the pass game.”

Wonnum has 11 pressures through five games.

Detroit Lions Are Seeing D.J. Wonnum Ascend

Getty DJ Wonnum #98 of the Detroit Lions

Campbell added that the addition is only making star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson more lethal.

“He’s creating issues opposite of Hutch,” stated Campbell. “And man, he keeps doing that, with the firepower we have on that D-line, and you become very dangerous.”

Hutchinson has four sacks and a ridiculous 33 pressures. Hutchinson noted that Wonnum is making life easier for him. At the same time, he is loving that Wonnum is able to get his as well thanks to Hutchinson.

“Taking advantage of those 1-on-1s,” said Hutchinson, noting how Wonnum has exploded. “I love it, because if I get more attention during the game and he’s winning his 1-on-1s, teams might look at that and go, ‘Maybe we don’t send the slide here every time. Maybe we gotta switch it up.’ So to me, it’s a win-win all the way around.”

Hutchinson sees the Wonnum success as a way for his life to get even easier.

While the pass rush has impressed, it highlights that the Lions’ defensive liability is rooted in the back end.

Detroit Lions Have Secondary Issues

When a secondary struggles, it is easy to take some of the pressure off the unit by saying that the pass rush is not as strong. However, Hutchinson is having a good year, and Wonnum is on pace for career numbers.

Alim McNeil has been great this year, as has rookie Skyler Gil-Howard. The Lions’ front has not been the problem, and everyone can see it.

That is why the spotlight is so bright on the secondary. Even a decent group could do well with this front, but the Lions do not have that.

Detroit is expected to get Brian Branch back from injury after the bye week. They also started Keith Abney at safety for the first time. Former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw has started to show up in the cornerback room as well. Perhaps the group can start to gel together after the bye week. If not, the group has to make a move.