ESPN Trade Pitch Lands Lions 2 Starters From 1 Seller

The Detroit Lions are expected to be active at the NFL trade deadline. Despite being 6-2, they have questions all over their defense, and they have been connected to all positions in trade talks. That is why the team could end up nabbing two defenders from the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

Barnwell suggests the Lions trade for both edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Donte Jackson. The ESPN columnist suggests the trade will not cost much, but will give the Lions two massive additions.

“I argued for the Lions to swoop for Khalil Mack and Donte Jackson in a deal with the Chargers to address both edge and cornerback,” wrote Barnwell. “That would cost Detroit nearly $8 million over the remainder of the season, a not insignificant amount for any team to take on in the middle of the season. The Lions could trade more draft capital to get the Chargers to pay that total down, but the picks should be more important to Holmes than the cash at the moment.”

If the Lions do not have to trade a lot of draft capital, and they can get two starting defenders, it sounds like a no-brainer. Another Chargers name to watch for is Daiyan Henley, their starting linebacker.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Multiple Los Angeles Chargers Starters

Barnwell did not note what it would cost to trade for both, but Ben Solak of ESPN floated the idea of a seventh-round pick being all it would take to add Jackson. Mack would cost a bit more, but not enough that throwing the extra seventh to include Jackson in any Mack trade would be out of line.

The big issue with Jackson is that he has been out since October 4. However, he is expected to be back on the field soon.

Both Mack and Jackson are in the last year of their contracts. The Chargers are 0-7. While the team does not plan to make wholesale trades, at some point the right offer is smart for a team that has to start to look ahead. Barnwell thinks the Lions are the team that could take advantage.

Lions Have Holes on Defense

D.J. Wonnum has been a nice addition across from Aidan Hutchinson. However, they do not trust anyone behind him. Second-round pick Derrick Moore has not progressed, and now Wonnum is out with a concussion. When Wonnum is out of the picture, the line looks very thin.

So, adding Mack to replace Wonnum in the short term and then give them enough depth to keep all three healthy in the playoffs is a savvy move. We all know the team needs cornerback help.

D.J. Reed is a solid starter. However, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey, Roger McCreary, and Ennis Rakestraw have all taken chances opposite him. They would like to narrow that down to one name. Even if they do not, Jackson would be another helpful name in the rotation. The trade deadline is November 10.