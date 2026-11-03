Lions OC Gets Major Props After 3rd Consecutive Win

The Detroit Lions missed on their offensive coordinator hire a year ago. That was a significant reason why the team couldn’t get over the Ben Johnson departure in 2025.

But Dan Campbell’s second try to replace Johnson is going much better. In fact, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell ranked Drew Petzing the third-best new coordinator of the 2026 campaign.

“One could look at new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing putting together the NFL’s No. 3 scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and say, ‘Well, anyone could do that.’ Detroit has the firepower with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Penei Sewell. That group alone represents 17 trips to the Pro Bowl,” wrote Podell.

“Petzing’s predecessor, John Morton, lost his job after one season and had his play-calling duties stripped by Dan Campbell entering Week 10.

“Petzing has thrived at giving Gibbs a chance to shine with David Montgomery no longer in the picture. Gibbs totaled his third 150-yard rushing game of 2026 on Sunday in the 19-15 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings after having just two such games in his first three seasons combined.

Nearing the midseason point, the Lions lead the NFL in yards. They sit ranked inside the top 10 in both rushing and passing.

The Lions are also third in points scored. They have scored under 20 points just once this season. That was to the No. 1 scoring defense, the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions tallied 19 points versus the Vikings and still won 19-15.