ESPN Floats Former 1st-Round CB to Lions in Trade Deadline Deal

The Detroit Lions could solve their need at cornerback by trading for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler noted that the combination of the Lions being active in cornerback talks and the Rams having depth in the room could lead to a deal between the NFC rival contenders.

“He lost his starting spot to additions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and perhaps he has untapped ability as a rangy 2023 first-round pick who has shown glimpses in Los Angeles,” wrote Fowler. “The Lions are among teams looking for corner help.”

Forbes is in the last year of his rookie deal. The team already declined his fifth-year option. So, a trade could make sense.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Los Angeles Rams CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes is a former first-round pick who went 16th overall. He was drafted ahead of Christian Gonzalez and Joey Porter Jr. So, the potential is there if he can reach it.

However, he was drafted by the Washington Commanders and only lasted one year and six weeks into year two. The Rams claimed him in 2024, but he did not play much.

However, Forbes wound up playing in all 17 games and made 14 starts in the Rams’ playoff run in 2025. This year, he has rotated in as depth and started when injuries have occurred.

Overall, he has 1,671 career snaps, with 899 coming last year and 130 being played this season. Still, he has a small frame, and the Rams are not interested in extending him. The Lions could take a swing on the fourth-year cornerback.

Lions Have Needs at CB Entering Trade Deadline

The Lions have a serious need at cornerback entering the trade deadline. They are currently shuffling five different names. D.J. Reed is starting on the outside. Roger McCreary starts in the slot, but the lack of options on the outside has him playing two spots.

When McCreary plays the slot, they have had three different options. First, it was Rock Ya-Sin for two weeks. Then, it was Ennis Rakestraw for three games after that. Now, Khalil Dorsey has taken the reins over the past two weeks.

Rakestraw mixed in Week 7, and Ya-Sin saw some snaps in Weeks 7 and 8. Detroit is halfway through the season, and they appear to have no plans to adjust their current plan at cornerback. They are going to need to add someone who can come in and start, or at least make the rotation a little cleaner. Forbes is in a rotation and rotated into the lineup for the Rams in the playoffs last year.

Plus, if he can find the right fit, he could be a trusted starter moving forward. The Lions should look into a trade for Forbes. The trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM EST.