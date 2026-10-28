NFL Insider Links Lions To Nine-Year Veteran RB

The Detroit Lions, who have been shorthanded all season, could be on the verge of adding some depth on the offensive side of the ball to support the attack led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams.

According to ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have once again been in contact with veteran former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, whom they hosted for a visit prior to the start of the 2026 campaign.

Detroit Lions Once Again Linked To Former Chiefs Veteran RB Kareem Hunt

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have been in contact with Kareem Hunt, whom they had previously hosted for an official visit.

Fowler wrote:

“Eventually, Detroit could add an RB2. The Lions have been in contact with former rushing champion Kareem Hunt, a free agent who visited the team in the preseason. The Lions’ thinking is simple: Giving Gibbs the ball is better than just about any alternative, and the Lions are trying to win games. But his durability over the course of a long 17-game season is something to watch.”

Hunt had previously visited with the Lions prior to the season, but wasn’t signed.

So far in his NFL career, he’s amassed 5,775 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns, along with 2,209 receiving yards on 267 receptions with 18 touchdowns.

The Lions Are Linked Once Again To Kareem Hunt, Whom They Hosted Before The Season

The Chiefs drafted Kareem Hunt 86th overall in 2017, and he immediately became a starter after an injury to Spencer Ware. Hunt exploded in his NFL debut with 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, then went on to lead the league with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie.

He earned Pro Bowl and All-Rookie honors, won PFWA Rookie of the Year and helped Kansas City reach the playoffs.

Hunt was released by Kansas City in 2018 following an off-field incident and later signed with Cleveland, where he served primarily as Nick Chubb’s backup while remaining a productive runner and receiver. After returning to the Chiefs in 2024, Hunt remained with Kansas City through 2025, contributing as a short-yardage and goal-line option.