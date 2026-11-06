Ex-Lions QB Returns to the NFL With NFC West Contender

A former Detroit Lions quarterback is joining an NFC contender, the latest stop on his winding path through the professional football world.
The Seattle Seahawks announced this week that they signed veteran quarterback Adrian Martinez, who started his career with the Lions and has made several stops since then. Martinez has the chance to provide some depth after starter Sam Darnold was sidelined by an injury.
Former Lions Quarterback Provides Depth Behind Injured Sam Darnold
Martinez came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2023, spending the summer with the team and turning in some strong performances during training camp but missing the final roster.
Martinez found his way to the UFL, earning MVP honors with the Birmingham Stallions and leading the team to a title, being named MVP of the championship game. As the team noted, Martinez will provide some insurance after an injury at the top of the depth chart.
“Martinez gives the Seahawks depth behind Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe with Darnold ruled out for Sunday’s game against Arizona due to a quad injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bears,” the team noted. “Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold would not go on injured reserve and described him as week to week with the injury.”
The team added that Martinez could be a quick study given his history with the team’s coaching staff.
“Following his success in the UFL, Martinez has spent time with the Jets and 49ers over the past three seasons, appearing in one game with the 49ers last season,” the team noted. “Martinez’ time with the 49ers should help him quickly learn Seattle’s offense given the similarities in the systems, with Seattle’s previous offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, and current one, Brian Fleury, both having worked for San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan.”
Martinez had been out of the NFL since being released by the 49ers prior to the start of the season.
Lions Unveiled New Offensive Look
The Lions took down the previously unbeaten Vikings last week thanks in part to a heavier look on offense. As Lions reporter Tim Twentyman noted, the Lions used 13-personnel (one running back and three tight ends) to success against a league-best defense.
“[Offensive coordinator Drew] Petzing said Thursday the heavier use of 12 and 13 personnel groupings last week was more specific to the Vikings game plan, though he didn’t rule out more usage moving forward if it makes sense for that week’s opponent,” Twentyman wrote. “Both running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki were excellent in pass protection, and Detroit deployed tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright in the backfield at times to help with blitzing linebackers.”
Ex-Lions QB Returns to the NFL With NFC West Contender