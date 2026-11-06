Ex-Lions QB Returns to the NFL With NFC West Contender

A former Detroit Lions quarterback is joining an NFC contender, the latest stop on his winding path through the professional football world.

The Seattle Seahawks announced this week that they signed veteran quarterback Adrian Martinez, who started his career with the Lions and has made several stops since then. Martinez has the chance to provide some depth after starter Sam Darnold was sidelined by an injury.

Former Lions Quarterback Provides Depth Behind Injured Sam Darnold

Martinez came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2023, spending the summer with the team and turning in some strong performances during training camp but missing the final roster.

Martinez found his way to the UFL, earning MVP honors with the Birmingham Stallions and leading the team to a title, being named MVP of the championship game. As the team noted, Martinez will provide some insurance after an injury at the top of the depth chart.

“Martinez gives the Seahawks depth behind Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe with Darnold ruled out for Sunday’s game against Arizona due to a quad injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bears,” the team noted. “Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold would not go on injured reserve and described him as week to week with the injury.”

The team added that Martinez could be a quick study given his history with the team’s coaching staff.