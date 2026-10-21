Lions Fans Don’t Hold Back On After Sam LaPorta’s Comments

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is making no bones about the fact that he’s not happy with the lack of progress on a new contract that would keep him in the Motor City beyond the conclusion of the current campaign.

LaPorta, who is playing in the last year of his rookie year, can become an unrestricted free agent following the current campaign, and he recently stated that he’ll have no problem going elsewhere to be paid during an appearance on the Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good,” LaPorta told the podcast. “I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever.”

He continued:

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport that we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.

“Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f—ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

Detroit Lions Fans React To Sam LaPorta’s Comments

Lions fans began immediately chiming in on LaPorta’s comments, with many of them appearing to be sympathetic towards his point of view.

One fan said, “This is sad situation. Brad need to sort this out. Alot of people would’ve held out but he didn’t.”

Another fan wrote, “That’s the problem. He broke his back for this team and they need to make sure it’s right.”

“Not mad at em but we can’t break the bank again man and tight ends come a dime a dozen. Hope we can sign him though,” another fan said.

“This is what happens when you have a elite offense+ the worst defense in the league. Those guys on offense are fed up💀,” said another fan.

This fan said, “I wonder if he ever though hes asking for too much when he is the 4th option on offense. But he think the Lions arnt showing the love.”

“Two weeks ago this guy was smiling about a stalemate. Now he’s talking about going somewhere else. Damn,” lamented another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “Saying all the right things. I hope the Lions make the right move and extend him.”

Sam LaPorta Is In The Final Year Of His Contract

The Lions took LaPorta LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the top tight ends in the League. He set multiple rookie and franchise records during his first season, finishing with 86 receptions, 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

LaPorta followed with 60 catches, 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, becoming just the fourth tight end in NFL history to record at least 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

His 2025 season was cut short by a back injury; he racked up 40 receptions, 489 yards, and three touchdowns in nine games before undergoing season-ending surgery.