Former Lions Safety Suddenly Available After Surprising Release

It’s been a whirlwind 2026 season for former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who joined the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $6 million contract, but ran afoul of the NFL after spitting towards Tyler Linderbaum and Brock Bowers during their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only was Gardner-Johnson suspended for one game, but now, he’s being hit with even more difficult news: he’s been released from the Bills.

Former Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Released By The Bills

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Bills have decided to release safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had just served a one-game suspension for his actions against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The news was confirmed by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz:

Sources: The Bills are releasing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson,” Schultz reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Gardner-Johnson, who has started 6 games for Buffalo, did not play on Sunday due to a 1-game suspension for a spitting incident in the Raiders game.”

Gardner-Johnson would apologize for his actions on social media:

“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

This season with the Bills, Gardner-Johnson had 17 solo tackles with one interception.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Spent Part Of His NFL Career With The Lions

Gardner-Johnson began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and spent an injury-plagued season with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

After suffering a leg injury during training camp, Gardner-Johnson recovered in time to open the season as a starter. However, his season took another turn in Week 2 when he tore his pectoral muscle against the Seattle Seahawks.

The injury sidelined him for 14 games before he returned for Detroit’s regular-season finale against Minnesota in January 2024. He made an immediate impact, recording four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in the victory.

Gardner-Johnson has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles on two separate occasions, as well as the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Bills.