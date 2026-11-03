Former Lions Safety Suddenly Available After Surprising Release

It’s been a whirlwind 2026 season for former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who joined the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $6 million contract, but ran afoul of the NFL after spitting towards Tyler Linderbaum and Brock Bowers during their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only was Gardner-Johnson suspended for one game, but now, he’s being hit with even more difficult news: he’s been released from the Bills.
Former Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Released By The Bills
On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Bills have decided to release safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had just served a one-game suspension for his actions against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The news was confirmed by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz:
Sources: The Bills are releasing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson,” Schultz reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Gardner-Johnson, who has started 6 games for Buffalo, did not play on Sunday due to a 1-game suspension for a spitting incident in the Raiders game.”
Gardner-Johnson would apologize for his actions on social media:
“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.
“There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”
This season with the Bills, Gardner-Johnson had 17 solo tackles with one interception.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Spent Part Of His NFL Career With The Lions
Gardner-Johnson began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and spent an injury-plagued season with the Detroit Lions in 2023.
After suffering a leg injury during training camp, Gardner-Johnson recovered in time to open the season as a starter. However, his season took another turn in Week 2 when he tore his pectoral muscle against the Seattle Seahawks.
The injury sidelined him for 14 games before he returned for Detroit’s regular-season finale against Minnesota in January 2024. He made an immediate impact, recording four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in the victory.
Gardner-Johnson has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles on two separate occasions, as well as the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Bills.
Former Lions Safety Suddenly Available After Surprising Release