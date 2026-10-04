Lions Get Promising Brian Branch Injury News as PUP Stint Nears Its End

The Detroit Lions secondary is in desperate need of reinforcements, and Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch’s return could be the timely boost they have been waiting for. The 24-year-old is now on the PUP list due to a torn Achilles. With the Panthers game in Week 4, the mandatory four-game stay on the PUP list will conclude.

The question is when he could return to action, with fans waiting for him to be activated to the 53-man roster. On that note, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero has a positive update regarding his comeback to the gridiron.

As per Pelissero, Branch has a “really good chance” to return to practice as early as next week when the Lions will start preparations for the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. If the safety officially returns to practice next week, the franchise will notify the league about the 21-day practice window.

It means he would be eligible to take part in the team’s defensive reps and drills, while the coaching staff would look at his physicality and overall recovery from the Achilles injury. Once he gets the green light, the Lions must clear a roster spot to include him on the 53-man roster for the season.

If he suits up for the Lions in a few weeks, it will be a much-needed lift for the safety room that has been stretched thin after the additional injury of Kerby Joseph.

Brian Branch’s Return Could Give Detroit’s Struggling Secondary A Much-Needed Boost

Brian Branch’s current Achilles tendon injury stems from last season. In the Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys, he suffered the season-ending injury. Besides missing the rest of last campaign, he was forced to be sidelined for the first four games of this season on the PUP list.

There is no denying the Lions’ secondary missed Branch, and their statistics in the first three games are evident. With the absence of both Joseph and Branch, the franchise has struggled to keep opposing passing games in check.

Kelvin Sheppard’s defense struggled badly, going with a 110.2 passer rating this season, which is 27th in the NFL. To stop the bleeding against the pass, Branch could be the weapon the Lions need, as he allowed only 21 receptions in coverage during the regular season last year, even though the season was cut short.

In addition, Branch brings elite versatility to the Lions’ secondary when he is on the gridiron. He can play as a deep safety or nickel corner. Despite playing only 13 games last season, the Pro Bowler led the secondary in tackles (75) and recorded 2.5 sacks along with 5 QB hits.

While Pelissero’s recent update is encouraging, the Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, also offered an optimistic take on Branch’s comeback.

Dan Campbell Has An Update Regarding Brian Branch

The Lions head coach Dan Campbell was recently asked about Brian Branch’s injury situation during a press conference. Even though he didn’t give a possible return timeline as Pelissero did, he gave a positive update.

“He’s close. Yep. He’s close,” said Campbell. “He’s ready to go. I’m tired of listening to him. I mean that in a good way. Love that kid, man; he’s put in a ton of work.”

With the HC’s growing optimism regarding the potential boost to the secondary, the real question is how long the team has to wait. Realistically, the coaching staff would love to have Branch leading the safety room from the Week 7 game against the NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, at Ford Field.