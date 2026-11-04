Lions Coach Opens Up on How Jack Campbell’s Situation Is Driving Team This Week

There is something special for players on a team who play for more than just their name on the back of their jersey. Since taking charge of the Detroit Lions, the head coach Dan Campbell has built a culture of togetherness and mutual respect, where teammates build connection and brotherhood beyond the gridiron. Jack Campbell’s recent severe neck injury has yet again shown the bond this Lions team has.

During a press conference today, Lions wide receiver coach Scottie Montgomery discussed how the team is finding ways to turn their emotions into preparations ahead of the Miami Dolphins game next Sunday, honoring the injured linebacker.

“We’re honoring him by the way that we prepare. We’re preparing like he prepares,” said Montgomery. “That’s what we’re talking to each other about as players, as coaches. We’re going to prepare like he prepared. We’re going to play like he plays. We’re going to do the things that he would have us to do.”

“And then there’s something that, you know, makes this hard, but at the same time, creates the bridge for us to be able to do it, is the tightness of the locker room. You can’t fake it,” he continued. “There’s no way around anybody in that locker room not feeling a certain way about it. But that same feeling that causes pain, it causes us to pursue the excellence of what Jack would have wanted us to do in this situation. And that’s go prepare and get ready to go down and play a good football team and play at a high level this weekend.”

With Jack Campbell’s absence, likely for the entire season, the Lions made some major moves ahead of the Dolphins game.

Lions Bolster Linebacker Depth With Multiple Roster Moves After Jack Campbell Injury

Detroit Lions’ linebacker room has been hit hard after Jack Campbell’s injury, as the rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder is also out for the campaign after a hamstring injury. On that note, it got a major boost with the arrival of K.J. Britt to the active roster from the New England Patriots‘ practice squad. The 27-year-old is a veteran, having played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, and has 16 NFL starts in his career.

Another notable addition to the active roster was Joe Bachie, who was previously on the practice squad. Having spent weeks with the practice squad, he is familiar with Kelvin Sheppard’s scheme. Lastly, the franchise also added the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe to the practice squad, making him an emergency option.

The Lions defense was already struggling, and Jack Campbell’s injury was a crushing blow last week.

Jack Campbell’s Absence Puts More Pressure On Lions’ Already Struggling Defense

Lions’ defense has been under scrutiny since the start of the season. Even though their performance has been comparatively better in the past two games, the road ahead could be difficult in the absence of the All-Pro linebacker.

The Lions defense ranks 29th in the NFL on total defense after giving up 373.1 defense yards a game. Additionally, they are the last-ranked team in passing defense. Hence, the franchise can’t afford to let Jack Campbell’s absence become a bigger setback, leaving his potential replacement options with little choice but to step up and keep the defensive improvement on track.