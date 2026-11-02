Ian Rapoport Reveals Latest on Jack Campbell After Scary Injury

Fans of the Detroit Lions are on edge following Sunday’s horrific injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, who was carted off the field on a backboard to a local hospital after lying completely motionless for several minutes.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t have any immediate updates, which did nothing to quell the fears that the injury was significant. And while an official update from the team has yet to be offered as of Monday morning, an update came through from NFL Network.

NFL Network Provides Recent Update On Injured Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport while speaking on NFL Network on Monday morning, Campbell suffered a neck injury and remains at the hospital, with further details expected to be forthcoming from the Lions at some point.

“The game actually paused for several minutes after Jack Campbell, following a vicious hit, was loaded onto a cart, immobilized onto a backboard, and taken quickly to a local hospital,” Rapoport said. “Have not received the latest update this morning, but as of late last night, Jack Campbell was transported to a local hospital; they are calling it a neck injury. The Lions said he is resting and will remain there, which is where he is right now. They are going to provide further updates this morning. Dan Campbell, in his press conference yesterday, did not shed details on this and simply said the thoughts and prayers of the entire team are with Jack Campbell and his family.

Obviously, ours are as well. Until we get a definitive update that things are going well, and are positive, we’ll continue to hope good thoughts. We just simply do not know the fate right now of Jack Campbell, star linebacker for the Detroit Lions.”

Campbell is in the first of a four-year, $81 million contract.

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Wished Jack Campbell Well

Following the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he and the rest of the club are hoping and praying for the best for Campbell.

“I just wanted to start by mentioning that we’re all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell,” O’Connell said after the game. “I asked Dan after the game if he had any update. He didn’t have much of one, but it’s definitely something that you hate seeing. It was a competitive, super physical NFC North game, but still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. Thoughts and prayers to him.”