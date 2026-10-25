Multiple Lions Players Inactive For Division Showdown vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are back in action on Sunday afternoon in the friendly confines of Ford Field, hosting the divisional rival Green Bay Packers in a contest that will have heavy implications for the standings.

Right now, the Lions are in last place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record; a loss would drop them to 3-3, while improving Green Bay to 5-2.

Just an hour before kick-off, the Lions released their inactives list for the afternoon, and they include multiple key names that they’ll have to play without.

The Detroit Lions Have Multiple Inactive Players For Their Tilt Against the Packers

Before the Lions faced the Packers, they released their inactive list, and it included five names.

Among the names the Lions have officially designated as inactive are safety Bishop Fitzgerald, tight end Jackson Meeks, center Seth McLaughlin, and defensive linemen Ahmed Hassanein and Mekhi Wingo.

Fitzgerald remains inactive after joining the Lions off the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad about a month ago; he has yet to play since arriving in Detroit. Meeks and Tyler Conklin have also rotated as healthy scratches this season. McLaughlin is inactive, with offseason prize acquisition center Cade Mays ready to make his debut.

Juice Scruggs would be the likely backup if the Lions need another center during the game.

Wingo and Hassanein also remain inactive and have yet to play this season. Fitzgerald was facing an uphill battle to get on the field now that Brian Branch is ready to return. Detroit is also expected to use Chuck Clark and Keith Abney II in the safety rotation. Christian Izien and veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are active against Green Bay, further crowding the secondary.

Kickoff between the Lions and Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Brian Branch Is Ready To Return For The Lions

Branch, who began the season on the PUP list, has been chomping at the bit to get back onto the field with his teammates.

“I just know what these group of guys are made up of and we all want the same thing. We all got the same goal,” Branch said earlier in the week. “And we know that we’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot and shoot, we go hard each and every day. … if you’ve got hard work, you’re going to overcome a lot of things.”