Lions Former Third Round Pick Put on Notice During Bye Week

Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has not quite taken the steps that were expected of him after an up-and-down rookie season. With two catchless games, the question at the bye week is whether the team should discuss trading him or finding ways to force-feed him the ball more.

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports suggests a potential trade.

“The thing is, he’s kind of a luxury right now,” admitted Payton on the prospects of TeSlaa. “Maybe Detroit comes out of the bye and opens things up for TeSlaa, and we all forget this conversation ever happened. But if the right offer comes in before the deadline, I think the Lions might listen. We’ll see.”

Payton noted that the Lions would likely hold onto him unless a fourth-round pick came back in exchange for TeSlaa. After the start to his career, he might not even draw that much in return.

Detroit Lions Could Trade Isaac TeSlaa

The other option is for the Lions to look inside. They could find ways to make the most out of the third-round pick they traded up to get. Christian Booher of Lions OnSI had the counterargument to Payton. He noted that Detroit needs to take responsibility and find ways to get him the ball.

“The onus now is on Petzing & Co. to carve out a more significant role for TeSlaa in the passing game coming out of the bye week,” wrote Booher.

Booher added that when TeSlaa has had fair opportunities, he has found ways to be an impact player for the Lions. His chances are too sporadic to consistently produce.

Lions Need More From TeSlaa

TeSlaa had 239 receiving yards as a rookie. However, he also turned 16 of his rookie season receptions into six touchdowns. He was making big impacts when given the chance. Now, he has shown some signs of improvement.

TeSlaa is up from 14 yards per game to 37. He is up from 15 yards per catch to 21. His yards per route run is also up from 0.8 to 1.27. He has taken some steps, but not quite to the degree the team wants to see.

The big issue is that it will be hard to get him more chances. Detroit has Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta. Those four have 157 of the Lions’ 188 targets this season.

While TeSlaa’s yards per route run is up, Williams has a 1.44 yards per route run rate, and he is having a down year. So, even with the chance of a drop, a target to Williams is still more valuable.

LaPorta averages 1.82 yards per route run. St. Brown is at 1.92 yards per route run. Then, Gibbs is at 2.06 yards per route run. They need more from TeSlaa, but it is hard to take away from the others.