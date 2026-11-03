Lions Urged to Replace Jack Campbell With All-Pro In Trade

The Detroit Lions are going to have to prepare for life without linebacker Jack Campbell for the foreseeable future. While the team does not want to plan for it, head coach Dan Campbell already admitted the team is looking into options outside the roster to help.

One name that is going to come up often is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“That would put Detroit in a good spot with Derrick Barnes, Baun, and hopefully Campbell,” wrote Payton. “We don’t know what Campbell’s situation looks like at this point, but Baun would help regardless. He’s one of the best coverage linebackers in football. The big question is whether Philadelphia actually wants to move him, and right now his name is at least coming up in trade speculation.”

Payton notes that most projections have Baun being traded for two second-round picks. However, Payton thinks a third-round pick could get a deal done.

“I think the simulator is wrong here,” wrote Payton. “I think the Lions could call up the Eagles, offer a third- or fourth-round pick, and get this done.”

If the Lions can trade a third-round pick for Baun, it would make sense. However, the Eagles side appears to be more in line with the simulator than Payton.

Detroit Lions Could Make Big Splash for Zack Baun at NFL Trade Deadline

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia is not quite as high as the simulator. However, he does agree that a third-round pick is too low for the Eagles to give up on Baun. His biggest issues are that Baun is signed beyond this year, and he means so much to the past Super Bowl-winning roster.

“You obviously can’t give Baun away,” wrote Zagaro. “He’s one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL and a captain. The Eagles can’t entertain offers for anything less than a second-round pick.”

Baun has an $11M cap hit next year. That is not bad for a player who is in the All-Pro conversations since being signed by the Eagles. Philadelphia is 2-6. Their starting quarterback is out for the season. Their starting right tackle retired. They traded their starting center for a second-round pick.

At the very least the Eagles appear committed to listening to offers. We will see if they actually get one they cannot refuse.

Lions Need Help at Linebacker

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team will look to their depth at linebacker first before looking outside the roster. However, they not only lost Campbell, but rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder was also lost in the game.

So, they not only need starting help; they need depth behind that. Derrick Barns, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske are expected to be the three starters entering Week 9.

Baun would likely push Rodriguez back into more of a reserve role. If the Lions feel Campbell will miss significant time, they have to consider a move.