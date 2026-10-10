NFL Announces Severe Punishment for Lions LB Jack Campbell, TE Brock Wright

The NFL came down hard on two Detroit Lions, star linebacker Jack Campbell and backup tight end Brock Wright, with strong fines for their on-field actions last weekend in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Campbell faces a fine of $15,930 for a hip-drop tackle he committed in the first quarter, which the league defines as unnecessary roughness, per the NFL Office of Accountability on Saturday, October 10.

Meanwhile, Wright will pay a penalty of $17,911 for a leg whip in the third quarter, which also falls under the category of unnecessary roughness.

Both players have the option to appeal those decisions, as the league does occasionally rescind fines it issues for on-field transgressions.

Lions Defense Dealing With Turmoil Amid NFL-Worst Struggles

The Lions have the worst defense in the NFL through four weeks based on yards surrendered per game (423.8). Their pass defense specifically is also the worst in the league at 304 yards per contest allowed.

Detroit’s struggles have resulted in widespread calls for the job of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. However, Campbell came to his DC’s defense following the Lions’ loss to the Panthers in Week 4, which dropped Detroit to 2-2 on the year.

“We’re out there and we make the scheme come alive. So honestly, put it on me. Put it on the players,” Campbell said, per Nolan Bianchi of Detroit News on Sunday, October 4. “But I mean, Shep — he works hard. [Head coach] Dan [Campbell] believes in him. I believe in him. He’s made of the right stuff.”

Lions Front Office Has Hamstrung Defense With Lack of Talent

Coach Dan Campbell has grown a bit more publicly critical of Sheppard in recent days, though he has largely brushed off the idea of replacing the second-year DC — at least at this point in the year.

It is fair to note that injuries have snake-bitten the Lions this season, particularly on the defensive side of the football. Both safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have yet to play a snap, while the team parted ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold after a Florida court charged him with eight felonies that could land the ex-Lions DB in prison for life if he is convicted on all counts.

Detroit has an elite offense yet again in 2026, which argues for the front office to spend some draft capital on improving the other side of the football ahead of the league’s November 10 trade deadline.

Branch should return at some point soon, as he practiced this week. Adding another defensive back and perhaps an extra pass-rush specialist alongside superstar defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could help the Lions pull themselves out of the defensive cellar and field at least something of a competitive group with which Sheppard has some optionality.