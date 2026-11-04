Lions’ Jack Campbell Receives ‘Concerning’ Assessment From Ex-NFL Doctor

The Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has been the center of NFL conversations since going down during the fourth quarter against the Vikings last Sunday. The Lions and head coach Dan Campbell have noted that his progress has been positive since he was taken to the medical facility, but there is still a lack of clarity surrounding his condition, keeping fans’ questions unanswered.

While the Lions fans await the All-Pro linebacker’s next big update, the former NFL doctor David J. Chao gave his recent take on the situation based on his experience and the play that resulted in the injury.

“This is not the norm. I hope for a great, great, great outcome. I pray for one for him. To be fair, the video was anything that you would worry about being paralyzed. However, there is clearly more than something typical,” said Dr. Chao in a video on X. “Let’s respect Jack Campbell and his family; let’s hope for the best. However, this is concerning. Do we have everything is fine with his extremities, like you normally hear? Not yet. I don’t see it as paralysis; I hope to be correct on that. But good news comes fast; bad news comes slowly.”

Dr. Chao is a sports medicine specialist who previously worked as head and team physician of the Los Angeles Chargers from 1997 to 2013. In addition, he was also employed by the WWE as a staff physician for eight years. Given his professional expertise in this field, he is known for giving his perspectives on the severity and nature of sports injuries.

Lions Offer Positive Jack Campbell Update, But Key Details Remain Under Wraps

When Jack Campbell made contact with the Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, it looked like a textbook tackle at first glance. But the way his head came into contact with the tight end’s hip made the injury serious, as he did not move after falling to the turf.

In the last two days, there have been a couple of updates on the star LB. The last official update from the Lions was on November 2, when the franchise stated that the 26-year-old continues to ‘rest and recover at a local hospital,’ refusing to share any further details out of respect for the linebacker’s family.

Furthermore, coach Campbell gave a general update, saying his recovery from the injury has been positive and the prayers of the fans are working. However, details of his current condition and the nature of the injury are still unknown.

With Jack out, the Lions need a right player to step into his vacant position.

Dan Campbell Faces Crucial Linebacker Decision With Jack Campbell Sidelined

Jack Campbell is primarily a middle linebacker who has been in sublime form this season, logging 57 tackles and 2 QB hits. Replacing a player of his calibre leaves big shoes to fill, but a veteran like Derrick Barnes could be a possible choice; he played as a middle linebacker before Jack was drafted by the Lions in 2023.

Then Trevor Nowaske could be another top choice. He stepped in after Jack Campbell’s injury and took 26 defensive snaps against the Vikings. Dan Campbell also has an option in the recently signed K. J. Britt, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has 77 NFL games to his resume.