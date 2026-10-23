Jack Campbell Responds to Lions Teammate Sam LaPorta’s Comments

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta recently made headlines with his unfiltered comments about his frustration over the lack of meaningful progress on a contract extension beyond this season, the final year of his rookie deal.

And while his comments have drawn various reactions from fans and media, his Lions teammate Jack Campbell is now weighing in with his thoughts on the matter.

Jack Campbell Weighs In On Detroit Lions Teammate Sam LaPorta’s Unfiltered Comments

The Lions linebacker revealed that he spoke to LaPorta in the facility as if it were just any other day, and that his comments that he made while on the “Pardon My Take” podcast aren’t being discussed.

“No one cares,” said Campbell on Thursday via Audacy. “No one’s like, ‘Bro, how could you say that??'”

“I don’t want to overstep my boundaries,” Campbell continued. “But I know Sam’s a hell of a player, and the front office does a hell of a job, so I think it will work itself out. But it’s not, like, lingering in the locker room or anything. Everyone knows, it’s a business.”

“I try to remind myself, it’s a good problem to have, but it’s not my problem,” said Campbell. “Brad does such a good job. So now it’s up to him to figure out how they can — but nowadays I feel like you can do so much stuff (with the cap). I’m not a business guy or know much about the cap and all that, but I feel like you can figure out how to restructure things and move this and that and make it not count against the cap as much … But they do have some unique decisions to make, because I’m like, we’re gonna have to figure what to do with BB, too.”

LaPorta, Campbell, and the Lions face the divisional rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Sam LaPorta Shared Unfiltered Frustration Over The Lack Of Progress On A New Deal

While making a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, LaPorta shared his unfiltered thoughts on not having a new contract in place.

“It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt, like last year, I break my f**king back for the team, and then I’m going out there this year and I’m ballin’ and maybe they’re just not showing the love,” he said.

“I’m going to continue to go do my thing and ball out,” LaPorta added, “and in three months if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever.”