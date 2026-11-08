Lions Star Jack Campbell Sends Powerful Message to Dan Campbell in Latest Update

The Detroit Lions traveled to Miami today to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, but their linebacker room has a big absence: the All-Pro Jack Campbell, who remains hospitalized with a neck injury from a game a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions players are playing today in honor of the star linebacker, determined to leave with a win.

As the Lions star continues to recover, CBS Sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins shared an important update on Jack Campbell ahead of the clash between the Lions and Dolphins. She revealed that head coach Dan Campbell had visited the hospital to see Jack, and the latter sent a strong and hopeful message amid hospitalization.

“Dan Campbell told us he had the opportunity to see Jack (Campbell) in the hospital this week. He said he is doing well; he is improving. He does not want anyone’s tears or sympathy,” Melanie Collins said. “He is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell: ‘Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.'”

Jack sustained a serious injury in the last quarter of the last game against the Vikings, as he didn’t move after the injury, raising serious concerns among fans and teammates. After he was taken to the hospital, his condition, however, improved as he shared an update with fans.

Lions LB Jack Campbell Continues Recovery As Medical Details Remain Unclear

The Lions officially didn’t release any major update immediately after Jack Campbell was taken to the hospital from Ford Field last week. However, he later released an official update through the Lions’ social media, saying that he has full movement in his lower body, while the same can’t be said about the upper body, as he continues to improve and make progress each day.

As he remains in hospital, the specific medical diagnosis of his injury is still not confirmed by the Lions. On the other hand, the family of Jack Campbell has chosen to keep precise clinical details private for now, but it is classified as a serious neck injury for now. Given the seriousness of the injury, there is a high possibility he will not be suiting up this season, which is why the Lions announced a roster move involving Jack Campbell yesterday.

The author is updating…