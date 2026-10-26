Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Gets Doctor’s Take After Injury Scare vs. Packers

Injuries have been an unwelcome part of the Detroit Lions‘ 2026 season, and the Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers nearly added another major injury concern to the list. When running back Jahmyr Gibbs went down awkwardly in the closing minutes of the game, the Lions fans had genuine concern.

While the awkward fall gave an injury scare, it doesn’t appear to be a major setback. On that note, the orthopaedic surgeon and former NFL head team physician Dr. David J. Chao gave his honest take on Gibbs’ awkward fall during the Packers game and whether it could become a setback down the line.

“He went down awkwardly. That is a high ankle mechanism. I don’t think he had enough force to get into a high ankle sprain,” said Dr. Chao on X. “The left foot ankle was caught on the ground and turned out it was an awkward slide; we saw that, but I don’t see that being as significant.“

Doctor Chao specializes in analyzing real-time sports injuries, having previously worked for the Los Angeles Chargers for seventeen seasons as a head and team physician. In addition, he also worked as a staff physician for WWE. Given his expertise and experience in this field, his early assessment gives valuable context to the injury scare.

Jahmyr Gibbs Hit The Brakes Near Goal Line Before Awkward Fall

Jahmyr Gibbs lost his balance and fell awkwardly with roughly a minute left in the fourth quarter. Heading to the final minute, the score was 17-17. The Lions weren’t in a hurry to finish the drive, intending to use as much of the clock as possible before attempting a game-winning field goal. As Gibbs was mindful of the clock, he slid early on a first-down run just like two plays earlier.

When Jared Goff handed the ball to Gibbs, he ran to the left. After going past the edge, the running back was seemingly reaching the end zone. However, he then put the brakes on his run at the 3-yard line, keeping himself in bounds while letting the clock run. With his explosive speed, he had difficulty executing a conventional baseball slide, as his left leg got caught on the turf awkwardly, bringing a possible ankle injury into conversation.

While the slide looked concerning initially, head coach Dan Campbell gave his take on the situation after the game.

Dan Campbell Offered An Update On Jahmyr Gibbs After His Late-Game Scare

Jahmyr Gibbs had a great game, but he didn’t register a touchdown. Had he reached the end zone before the twist on the turf, he could have scored a TD alongside Jameson Williams, who had 2. After the game, coach Campbell was asked about Gibbs’ injury scare, and he reassured that there was nothing to be concerned about.

“Yeah, we got him checked. He should be good,” Campbell said.

Even though the Lions RB didn’t score a TD, he had 29 carries and rushed for 116 yards in the entire game, continuing his good run this season. After Week 7, Gibbs sits fourth among all NFL running backs, rushing for 620 yards and logging 7 rushing touchdowns.