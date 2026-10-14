NFL Announces Jahmyr Gibbs News After Making Lions History

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has already made NFL history this season. Now, the league is making sure he gets some additional recognition.

The NFL announced Wednesday, October 14, that Gibbs has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

It marks the fourth time Gibbs has received the honor in his young career, adding to an increasingly impressive collection of individual accomplishments.

Gibbs rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in Detroit’s 45-21 victory over Arizona on October 11. He also caught five passes for 56 yards, finishing with 207 yards from scrimmage.

But his latest award comes with an even more remarkable distinction: Gibbs has officially surpassed Lions legend Barry Sanders in the NFL record books.

Jahmyr Gibbs Stats: RB Makes NFL History Before Receiving Latest Award

Gibbs didn’t just dominate the Cardinals. He broke an NFL record that previously belonged to one of the greatest running backs of all time.

With his second rushing touchdown against Arizona, Gibbs reached 58 career touchdowns, passing Sanders for the most touchdowns scored by an NFL player before turning 25.

Sanders previously held the record with 57. Gibbs, meanwhile, won’t celebrate his 25th birthday until March 20, 2027.

That gives the Detroit star the remainder of the regular season to extend a record that has already put him ahead of one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Through five games in 2026, Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 243 receiving yards and two receiving scores.

His 747 total yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns lead the NFL entering Detroit’s Week 6 bye.

The statistics reinforce how central Gibbs has become to the Lions’ offense. Following the offseason departure of David Montgomery to Houston, Gibbs has handled an expanded workload while remaining one of the league’s most dangerous receiving threats out of the backfield.

Dan Campbell Highlights What Makes Jahmyr Gibbs Different

Interestingly, the play that impressed Lions head coach Dan Campbell the most against Arizona wasn’t one of Gibbs’ touchdowns.

It wasn’t even a play in which Gibbs touched the football.

Speaking after reviewing the game film, Campbell singled out Gibbs’ pass protection on Jared Goff’s fourth-and-1 touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

“His protection rep on the fourth-and-one, LaPorta’s touchdown,” Campbell said, according to the Lions’ official website. “That was outstanding. And to me, that’s why he’s different.”

Campbell praised Gibbs’ willingness to do the less glamorous work necessary to help his teammates succeed, noting the running back was just as excited about helping LaPorta score as he would have been about reaching the end zone himself.

That versatility is becoming a defining feature of Gibbs’ game. The explosive runs generate highlights and awards, but his contributions as a receiver and pass protector make him considerably harder for opponents to account for.

Lions Enter Bye Week With Jahmyr Gibbs Leading NFL

Detroit enters its Week 6 bye with a 3-2 record after its most convincing victory of the season.

Gibbs has already surpassed 100 rushing yards twice in five games, including 156 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and 151 against Arizona in Week 5.

He also has four career NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, having previously earned the recognition once in 2024 and twice in 2025.

The Lions return to action against the Green Bay Packers on October 25, giving Gibbs an opportunity to build on his historic start against an NFC North opponent.

And with 12 regular-season games remaining, Gibbs has plenty of time to push his newly established touchdown record even further out of reach.