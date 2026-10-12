Jahmyr Gibbs Surpasses Barry Sanders as Lions Star Makes Franchise History

Following their disappointing loss on the road to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions looked to rebound in their second straight road matchup in Week 5, this time against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Despite initially trailing 7-0, the Lions immediately took control of the game, eventually earning a 45-21 victory to improve their record to 3-2.

And during the contest, not only did wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown officially set NFL history with the most receptions by any player through the first six years of a career, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs has now passed franchise icon Barry Sanders in the club’s record books.

Detroit Lions Icon Barry Sanders’ Record Is No More Thanks To Jahmyr Gibbs

Getty Jahmyr Gibbs

As part of the Lions’ victory over the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, running back Jahmyr Gibbs cemented his place in Detroit franchise history, and passed Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in the process.

Gibbs, who had two rushing touchdowns, officially passed Sanders with the 58th touchdown of his career, all before turning 25 years of age.

Jahmyr Gibbs Continues To Add To His Impressive Resume

Gibbs has already established himself as one of the NFL’s premier young players at the running back position.

Since being taken by the Lions in the first round (12th overall pick) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Gibbs has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons while becoming the first player in Lions history to record multiple seasons with at least 17 touchdowns.

Gibbs also owns the NFL record for most touchdowns through a player’s first three seasons with 49, while his 39 rushing touchdowns rank third in Lions history. He has also joined exclusive company around the league, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 4,500 scrimmage yards and 45 touchdowns through three seasons.

In the spring, the Lions exercised the fifth-year option on Gibbs’ deal, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. The two sides then agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million extension in early August that can reach $75.75 million and includes $51.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player at the position in League history.