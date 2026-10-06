Lions Star Jahmyr Gibbs Turns Heads With Personal News

Things haven’t gone their way for the Detroit Lions this season, but their running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the few bright spots of the team. After landing the biggest deal for a running back in NFL history, he has continued to show why he is worthy of the contract after scoring a total of 7 touchdowns.

However, the star running back’s success story extends beyond the football field, as he recently announced a new partnership. He is set to be the latest NFL athlete to feature in this year’s Abercrombie Style Concierge lineup, which was announced through Instagram.

“#abercrombiepartner @_.jah1._ is the next player featured in the 2026 Abercrombie Style Concierge lineup,” wrote the official handle of Abercrombie & Fitch in the latest collaboration post.

For context, Abercrombie & Fitch is the official fashion partner of the National Football League, and the partnership is aimed at giving team merchandise a more casual feel, going beyond just traditional team jerseys. Their collection focuses on regular clothes styled for adults to kids.

With Gibbs becoming the latest featured athlete, his collection will emphasize personal styling and different clothing styles off the field. As the official partner of the league, the brand has had other NFL stars selected for this year’s campaign.

Jahmyr Gibbs Becomes Lions’ Lone Representative In Star-Studded Abercrombie & Fitch Campaign

The partnership between Abercrombie & Fitch and the NFL first began in 2022 when they had a limited collection with only a handful of teams before going big with a multi-year contract. After the early success of the deal, it expanded last year to all 32 teams of the league, while the brand became the first-ever fashion partner of the NFL.

Moving into this year, they have now teamed up with Fanatics, who are also the official partner of the league. For the 2026 Style Concierge lineup, they have other elite football stars like Dallas Cowboys’ , Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, New York Giants duo Jaxon Dart and Malik Nabers, New England Patriots’ Drake Maye, and Philadelphia Eagles’ Cooper DeJean.

Gibbs is the only Lions player to be part of this lineup. Given he is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the most recognized young faces in football today, his selection isn’t surprising. Besides this being part of the fashion brand’s campaign, the 24-year-old has built an impressive endorsement portfolio, partnering with several global brands across different niches.

Jahmyr Gibbs Has Already Built an Impressive Brand Portfolio

As a premier athlete, it’s not a surprise that Jahmyr Gibbs has a major endorsement with a sports brand. He is a Jordan Brand athlete after signing a multi-year deal last year. Once he was publicly announced as the brand ambassador, the running back featured in their ‘Our Turn’ campaign. Moreover, he has been spotted wearing the iconic logo on the gridiron.

In food and beverages, the Lions star has endorsement deals with Kool-Aid and Sonic Drive-In. Furthermore, he has worked with brands like Breitling Watches and Rocket Mortgage. As his football career continues to move forward, he could find himself attracting more brand deals and endorsements over the next few years.