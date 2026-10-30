Lions Coach Sends Clear Message on Jahmyr Gibbs’ Workload

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace to beat his career-high in rushing attempts around Week 11 at the pace he is on. When the Lions’ offensive coordinator was asked if the team has a potential limit or number they have in mind to keep Gibbs at, Drew Petzing said they do not have any sort of baseline expectation.

“No, not particularly,” admitted Petzing during his Thursday media availability.

He added that the team expects Gibbs to let them know how he feels and they will base his touches based on what he feels he can handle. If they feel that Gibbs is losing steam or is not feeling his best, they are not going to push him further than he can handle.

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“I think a big part of it is communicating with him and making sure that he feels like he can do it and he feels good, and if he doesn’t, we’re not going to continue to do it,” said Petzing.

Detroit Lions Have No Limits for Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Touches in 2026

Petzing noted that they are not just completely unaware of how much he is touching the football. However, they are leaning on him to win football games and worrying about how many touches he finishes with down the line.

“I think it’s something you’re aware of, you manage, but at the same time, in the game, week to week, you do what you need to do to win,” said Petzing.

Later, Petzing was asked if he has ever heard anything from Gibbs about getting too much work, or being pulled out of the game for a drive or series. Petzing laughed and admitted that at this point in the season the All-Pro rusher wants more work.

“No, he probably wants more,” said Petzing.

Gibbs is averaging 22.3 rushes per game.

Lions Unleashing Gibbs in 2026

Gibbs averaged 12.1 rushing attempts per game as a rookie. In his second NFL season, he jumped up to a career-high 14.7 attempts per game. Last year, he averaged 14.3 attempts per game, which led to seven fewer attempts.

Now, he is averaging 22.3 attempts per game. His season low is 15, which is higher than his career average. The results show a much more productive player. His yards per game is up from 71.9 the year prior to 103.3 this year. His receiving yards per game are up from a career-high 36.2 yards per game to 45.

One of the reasons is that the team does not have a strong backup running back. Sione Vaki has 16 carries this season. That does not sound like a lot, but he entered the year with eight carries in two seasons.

The Lions have been rumored to try to add a stronger backup running back at the trade deadline. However, as things stand, they seem more inclined to continue to lean on Gibbs. The coaching staff does not see any reason to worry about being on pace for 379 rushing attempts.