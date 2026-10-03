Lions Add Ex-Starting CB to Active Roster for Panthers Matchup

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills is set to make his 2026 NFL debut with the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

The Lions announced Saturday afternoon they have elevated Mills from the practice squad to the active roster for their matchup versus the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will visit the Panthers on Sunday.

Mills played three games for the Lions last season. He re-joined the team on the practice squad on September 21.

Mills also played in four games for the Houston Texans last season. The veteran started one of those contests. From 2018-24, Mills started 74 contests for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The cornerback is unlikely to start Sunday for the Lions, but he could provide valuable depth and experience. Mills played 36% of Detroit’s defensive snaps in his three games last season.

The Lions have dealt with poor coverage and injuries in their secondary throughout the first three weeks of this season. They will enter Sunday’s matchup ranked last in passing yards allowed.

The Lions-Panthers matchup will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

Jalen Mills Set to Make 2026 Lions Debut

Getty The Detroit Lions elevated cornerback Jalen Mills from the practice squad to their active roster for the Week 4 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit added Mills to its practice squad a day after the team announced fellow defensive back Avonte Maddox would miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury. The team also remains without star safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both of whom haven’t played since the middle of last season.

Mills will enter the Lions defensive back rotation with D.J. Reed and RockYa-Sin likely to start. Former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw made his debut last week and could play more as well. The Lions also have veteran Khalil Dorsey to play outside.

In the slot, the Lions have deployed Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II. With Mills promoted to the active roster, though, it’s not clear that all of those defensive backs will dress Sunday night.

Detroit will announce its healthy scratches Sunday evening an hour and a half prior to kickoff versus the Panthers.

What Mills Will Bring to Detroit Secondary

Getty Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions elevated defensive back Jalen Mills to their active roster for Week 4.

Based on his draft position, Mills has made himself a great career. The cornerback began in the NFL as a seventh-round pick for the Eagles in 2016. He started two games as a rookie and then became a regular starter on the team’s Super Bowl-winning roster during 2017.

Mills posted 64 combined tackles, 14 pass defenses and three interceptions in 15 starts during 2017. He then had 13 combined tackles and five pass defenses in three playoff games.

After five seasons with the Eagles, Mills joined the Patriots in 2021. He started 34 games with New England from 2021-23. Mills also started eight contests for the Jets during 2024.

Last season, Mills had 10 combined tackles with one pass defense in seven games with the Texans and Lions.

Sunday will be the cornerback’s 123rd career game. In three career games against the Panthers, Mills has two pass defenses and one interception.