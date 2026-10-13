Lions Cut Veteran Safety Amid Major Defensive Shakeup

When the Detroit Lions elevated Jalen Mills from their practice squad before Week 5, they knew that it was going to be the last time they were able to do it. The Lions had to decide to sign Mills to their active roster or release him after this week. They decided to release him.

Detroit Lions Release Safety Jalen Mills

They signed him to their practice squad in Week 3, and their plan was to immediately elevate him. He did not play in Week 3, but served as depth. Injuries led the team to elevate him again in Week 4. Mills played four snaps.

Then, he played his season-high 22 snaps in Week 5. The Lions have a bye week, and they plan to get healthy during it. So, it looks like the Lions used their elevations on him, and now they are going to lean on their other depth options. That is why releasing him was their best path.

They could re-sign him, and that would reset his elevation clock as well. With the Lions on a bye week, Mills could explore his value on the open market and then come back next week. As of now, the two sides have parted ways. There is a chance the Lions’ safety room looks a lot different coming out of the bye week.

Lions Safety Room Could Look a Lot Different

The Lions safety room has gone through a lot of shuffling this season. They have tried six different options at safety so far this year. Thomas Harper is on the IR, as is Avonte Maddox. They released Mills from the practice squad and benched Christian Izien.

This leaves them with Chuck Clark and Keith Abney, who started last week. However, injured safety Brian Branch is also expected to join the team after the bye week. So, they are likely going to push Clark to the bench.

Abney started at cornerback in college, played in the slot in preseason, and started at free safety in Week 5. He played well, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that he earned the chance to start again.

So, with Branch back and Abney earning more work, the safety room might have gone from a major liability to the strength of the defense coming out of the bye. Both Clark and Izien have starting experience, but both would move into depth roles.

Having those four, and the chance that Harper will return from the IR soon, makes it easy to move on from Mills. So, while they could re-sign him, Mills might see the writing on the wall and realize he was not going to get called back up anyways. Unless injuries occur, they do not need Mills.