3-Time All-Pro Emerges as Lions Trade Target

The Detroit Lions need secondary help. One name that has not been mentioned much but would be a great fit for the defense is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that he is unsure how interested Pittsburgh is in trading the former All-Pro, he does admit that Ramsey would be worth a call for the Lions.

“Is it worth calling Pittsburgh for Jalen Ramsey? Not sure he’s available, but the Lions’ defense seems far from settled,” stated Fowler.

Detroit has already been in contact with Pittsburgh to discuss a potential Joey Porter Jr. deal. So, the two sides could reconnect and get something done for the former fifth overall pick.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey would be a great fit for the Lions. He plays with an intensity that fits the Dan Campbell defense, and his resume speaks for itself. Ramsey has made eight Pro Bowls and has been a first-team All-Pro performer three times.

He signed with the Steelers in 2025 and made the Pro Bowl last season. Ramsey renegotiated his contract and is currently on a four-year extension through the 2028 season. The Lions would have Ramsey on a $19M deal for 2027. Then his cap hit would skyrocket to $31M, so the team would have to decide how to handle his future with the team after that.

Still, they could add an impact player for this year and all of next year, making him more valuable.

Another reason the Lions would have interest in Ramsey is his versatility. Ramsey has mostly played outside cornerback for his career, but he has 1,726 snaps in the slot. That includes 104 snaps in the slot this year.

He also has over 1,500 career snaps at safety. That includes over 120 snaps in the safety role this year.

Detroit is thin at safety and cornerback. Adding someone who can impact both spots seems like a huge win for the Lions.

Detroit Needs Secondary Help

On the outside, they currently have Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw shuffling on the outside with D.J. Reed. McCreary is also shuffling in the slot with Keith Abney and Christian Izien. Izien is shuffling at safety and in the slot.

The team started Avonte Maddox at safety, but he is out for the year. They have Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, but both are on the PUP. Thomas Harper is on the IR, but should be back at some point. Still, their top four safeties are out, which is why Izien is starting despite being a potential slot option.

Adding Ramsey would make a lot of these problems go away. He could fill in at safety, and they can push Izien into the slot. Or, he can slide into the slot, and they will push Izien back into more of a safety role. Of course, Ramsey can play on the outside as well. This would allow McCreary to stay in one spot. It is a good fit for the Lions. Are the Steelers willing to move on?