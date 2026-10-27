Jared Goff Speaks Bluntly On Lions Coach Dan Campbell

T

The Detroit Lions did what they had to do Sunday afternoon against their divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, at Ford Field, defeating them 20-17 thanks to a last-second field goal from kicker Jake Bates.

There was also a moment during the contest that could have ultimately cost the Lions the game, as Jahmyr Gibbs was unsuccessful on a fourth-and-one attempt from their own 24-yard line, getting tackled for a two-yard loss on downs.

However, the Lions eventually got the ball back after forcing Green Bay to go three-and-out, later blocking a field goal attempt that set up their own successful game-winning kick late in regulation.

The victory ultimately preserved Detroit’s momentum while giving the team another important divisional win, as a loss would have been costly in the standings.

And afterward, quarterback Jared Goff, who knows all about Campbell’s aggressiveness on fourth-down calls, defended the latest example.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Speaks Bluntly On Head Coach Dan Campbell’s 4th Down Calls

Making his weekly appearance on “Karsch and Anderson” on Detroit’s flagship 97.1 The Ticket, Goff was asked about another aggressive fourth-down call by Campbell, and responded that it’s something they don’t even think twice about.

“I don’t even think twice,” Goff said. “It’s, I don’t know what the word is, think it’s a bit exposing of people who think it wasn’t the right decision, just because it’s in our own territory. It’s guaranteeing us a chance to win the game no matter what, whereas if we punt it, they can do exactly what we did to them on the final drive. I’m sure they wish they had another chance to touch the ball.

“It’s funny, I think back to a few years ago when we went for that fourth down against Green Bay in a similar situation on fourth-and-one, and we got it to Montgomery,” he continued. “There was backlash on that, and we got it, and converted. I guess, no matter what, there will be backlash, so who really cares at this point?”

Goff’s comments reveal that the Lions have confidence not only in Campbell’s aggressiveness, but their ability to back it up on the field.

“I think our fourth down percentage is the best in the League since he’s been here, I would imagine,” he continued. “We’re not doing it and not converting the majority of the time – and when we’re in those situations, we’re so much more comfortable than the other teams because we do them more often, and it’s an advantage for us, it is. It’s something that we practice and something we spend a lot of time on. We feel very comfortable in those situations.”

“He knew if we were not to get it, they’ll either kick a field goal or score a touchdown, and we’d get the ball back. Now thankfully, they missed the field goal, and everything was great. But by every measure of everything, it’s the right decision.”

Dan Campbell Defended His Fourth-Down Play Call

Campbell himself defended the play call, saying that he was confident that they’d get the ball back if it was unsuccessful.

“Well, I thought we would get it, number one. I really believed we would get that (first down),” Campbell said. “Number two, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn’t work out.”