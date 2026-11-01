Lions QB Jared Goff Breaks Silence on Jack Campbell’s Frightening Injury

A win on the scoreboard but a frightening sight on the field— that’s what sums up the Detroit Lions‘ big win against the NFC North table topper, the Minnesota Vikings. While Dan Campbell’s side left Ford Field with a win, the celebrations were overshadowed by the Pro Bowl linebacker Jack Campbell’s severe neck injury that left him motionless on the field, making it an unsettling sight for both the players and the fans.

Despite their star LB’s injury, the Lions showed grit and walked out of the game with a 19-15 win to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season. The Campbell incident sent shockwaves through the Lions locker room, and QB Jared Goff shared his thoughts on the situation.

“Definitely scary and just brings you back to reality for the moment,” Goff said, according to the Lions beat writer Nolan Bianch. “He’s a husband and a father. It’s scary. We’re praying for him and hoping it’s alright. If I know anyone that’s tough enough to get through it, it’s him.”

Campbell, who signed a contract extension of $ 81 million this year, is a new parent. The linebacker is married toMegan Campbell, and the couple welcomed a son named Cooper James Campbell in July. While prayers are pouring in for the LB, the injury happened during the last quarter.

Jack Campbell Carted Off After Frightening Fourth-Quarter Collision

During the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Jack Campbell attempted to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolden was storming for the same tackle from the other side. Campbell’s head hit the Vikings TE’s lower body, while he appeared to have made contact with Rolden, leading to a neck injury.

Following the contact, the 26-year-old immediately put his face down and remained motionless, raising concerns among teammates before medical personnel spent a few minutes on the field to assess his situation and injury. He was then carted off the Ford Field to the local medical facility, while the stadium went silent in shock.

On the other hand, Rolden managed to get up but was ruled out of the game, and he suffered a hamstring injury. Currently, there are no major updates on the situation, with Dan Campbell stating after the game that the LB was alert and breathing before leaving the field.

Despite Jack Campbell’s injury, the Lions defense finished the job, while the offense showed character yet again, but Jared Goff looked a step below his usual standard today.

Lions QB Jared Goff Sees Impressive Season Streak Come To An End Against Vikings

Jared Goff set a unique record of not throwing an interception this season in the NFL, but the Vikings game put a halt to that record. He threw the interception of the season in the second quarter of the game.

Given that the Lions scored only 19 points, the signal-caller also did not have notable passing yards. He logged 176 passing yards and a touchdown, but he was sacked four times. However, at the end of the day, the result is what matters.