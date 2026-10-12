Jared Goff Speaks out on Lions Dropping 45 Points on OC Drew Petzing’s Former Team

The Detroit Lions didn’t appear to hold back offensively throughout Sunday’s Week 5 contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. That was evident with the Lions still aggressively throwing the ball down field while ahead by 24 points in the fourth quarter.

There may have been a reason why the Lions didn’t sit on the ball or just run out the clock late versus the Cardinals — Drew Petzing.

The Lions offensive coordinator and play-caller held the same position with the Cardinals from 2023-25. After last season, Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon and didn’t retain any of the team’s coaching staff.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell then hired Petzing as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Jared Goff argued revenge narratives like the potential one with Petzing on Sunday is overblown in the media. But Goff didn’t deny it was “cool” to see his play-caller get the better of his former team.

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” Goff said. “I really think it’s not as meaningful as it may seem outside to us.

“But yeah, I think it’s cool anytime that happens, your former team, that’s cool.”

The Lions registered 412 yards on their way to 45 points in their 45-21 victory against the Petzing’s former team. Detroit had 249 passing yards on just 30 attempts and 163 rushing yards.

Furthermore, the Lions averaged 6.3 yards per play and scored on all four of their red-zone possessions.

Lions’ Drew Petzing Dominates Former Team

Getty Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed what today’s game meant to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

It wasn’t shocking the Cardinals parted ways with Gannon and his coaching staff after last season. Arizona posted just a 15-36 record in three seasons under Gannon.

Petzing’s offense did well running the ball in his first two seasons. Then last season, the Cardinals registered a lot of passing yards while leading the league in pass attempts. Overall, though, it was probably a below average unit.

Of course, a lot of that was likely due to Petzing’s personnel. In Detroit, he has elite talent across the board, and Petzing’s offense looks a lot better.

Entering Week 5, the Lions were fourth in points and sixth in yards. They should only move up in those categories after the strong outing Sunday.