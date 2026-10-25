Lions QB Jared Goff Ties NFL History Against Rival Packers

The Detroit Lions are back in action on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers in a clash that will carry heavy implications for the NFC North standings.

And thanks to yet another strong start from quarterback Jared Goff, he’s not only put his club in a position to pick up a badly-needed victory, but he’s also moving up the charts in NFL history.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Does It Again, Moving Up The Ranks In NFL History

During the first quarter of play, Goff led an 80-yard drive down the field, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jameson Williams, giving the Lions a 6-0 lead.

In doing so, he is now tied for the 15th-longest streak in NFL history after throwing a touchdown in his 29th consecutive game.

“Lions QB Jared Goff has thrown a TD pass in 29-straight games, tied for the 15th-longest streak in NFL history,” the Lions PR account reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dan Campbell Praised Jared Goff’s Durability

Earlier this month, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised the durability of Goff, while also touting his resiliency.

“He’s durable, he’s tough, he’s resistant, resilient. And he’s been that way. He’s really been that way his whole career,” Campbell said in early October. “And I know there have been some of these and doesn’t mean that things won’t come up, but there is. And look, he plays through things too now. That’s the other thing, and I guess that plays into the toughness.

“There are things that he gets that people don’t even know about that he goes out there and plays and he’s good,” he continued. “But I mean, during the week, it’s not like he feels good. But he doesn’t complain about it. He doesn’t miss practice. He’s going to be out there because he’s our captain, he’s our leader. And he knows that for him, it’s an accountability thing. ‘Well, if I say that something hurts a little bit and I don’t go out there to practice, well then I can’t say anything to the next guy that’s got a little bump and bruise.’ So, it says a lot, it means a lot. And you’ve got to be tough at that position. And our guy is, it says a ton.”