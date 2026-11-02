Lions’ Jared Goff Gets Major Props After 2nd Straight NFC North Win

Barry Sanders remains the only Detroit Lions player to ever win the NFL MVP award. This season, the Lions might have a candidate for MVP, but it’s probably not the player most NFL fans would expect — quarterback Jared Goff.

At about the halfway point of the 2026 regular season, Goff has some of the best statistics of any quarterback in the league. He has also led the Lions on three consecutive wins, including two over NFC North rivals.

After the 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, three analysts from The Athletic discussed Goff’s MVP candidacy.

“Goff certainly deserves consideration. Sunday was a big statement game for the Lions and the 11th-year veteran,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike Jones. “Goff has been masterful this season, especially against the blitz, where entering Sunday’s game, he had completed roughly 77 percent of his passes. The Vikings definitely got to him on Sunday, but when it mattered most, Goff came through.

“Goff has provided stability and effectiveness despite a change at offensive coordinator and injuries on that side of the ball. And despite all the change, Detroit boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the league, thanks largely to Goff.”

Jared Goff Leads Lions Over Vikings in Week 8

The Lions signal-caller had one of his weaker statistical outputs Sunday against the Vikings. But Minnesota’s defense is one of the best in the league.

Goff was under pressure for a lot of the afternoon, as the unit took down the quarterback four times. And still, Goff averaged 7 yards per attempt with a touchdown. He also threw an interception, but it was his first of the season.

Despite the low yardage output, Goff remains third in passing yards per game across the entire league with 280.6 per game. Goff has also thrown 15 touchdowns versus the one interception.

With those kinds of statistics, it’s pretty obvious the Lions signal-caller should be in the MVP conversation.

The MVP race isn’t strictly about stats. There’s a significant human element to the voting process, which as of now, probably won’t work in Goff’s favor.

That’s what The Athletic’s Austin Mock argued Sunday night. The crux of his argument was Detroit’s offense is too full of talent at other positions for Goff to be an MVP candidate.

“With the weapons that they have on offense, it’s hard for me to see Goff getting enough credit to win the award. The Lions have a ton of talent going around with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and even on the offensive line with Penei Sewell,” wrote Mock. “And then you factor in that Allen is still doing otherworldly things in Buffalo, I don’t know if Goff can be the favorite.

“With Goff being non-existent in the run game, his passing numbers would need to be above and beyond Allen and others and with Gibbs in the backfield, I’m not sure we will see that. In the conversation, sure, but he’s in that second-tier right now and likely behind Allen, Purdy, and Mahomes if I was in charge.”

His colleague, Ted Nguyen, agreed although he didn’t rule out Goff’s candidacy.

“Goff has been extremely productive, but it’s hard to overlook the super-human play of Allen this season. Goff’s final numbers would have to be substantially better than Allen’s for him to win in my opinion,” Nguyen.

There’s still a long way to go this season. So, Goff has time to show he deserves more credit. But nationally, he will have to overcome the narrative that he isn’t even the MVP of his own offense to be more seriously considered for the league award.