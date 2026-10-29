Lions QB Jared Goff Reacts to Kerby Joseph’s Return to Practice

For a player whose NFL future has been in question for the past few months, getting back in the field with the rest of the squad is a big step forward. After being on the PUP list since the start of the campaign, All-Pro Kerby Joseph joined the Lions’ practice for the first time, raising hopes of a mid-season return to the starting lineup.

Given Detroit’s defensive struggles this season, especially at safety, his return is welcome news, along with Brian Branch’s comeback after he played in the last game against the Green Bay Packers. As Detroit received the much-needed dose of good news yesterday, quarterback Jared Goff was asked about Kerby Joseph’s return to practice, and he gave a candid reply.

“It was fun. I was out there, looked up, and he’s out there on the scout team, looking me in the eye, and I’m like, ‘When the hell did you get out here?’ and it is fun, man,” said Goff while talking to the reporters. “Branch getting back this past week and him starting that window. It is fun; it is exciting. Those guys are great players for us.”

The Lions All-Pro suffered a severe knee issue last season, forcing him to miss 11 games.

How Kerby Joseph’s Knee Injury Forced Him To Miss Most Of The 2025 Season

For NFL athletes, an ACL or Achilles tear is a common knee injury, but Kerby’s injury followed a different path. It didn’t happen with a sudden twist, awkward landing, or a nasty collision. His knee had a degenerative cartilage condition, which developed over time due to the culmination of wear and tear.

The issue originally started around the training camp last year when he experienced swelling. Even though he had discomfort, the All-Pro opted to play, suiting up in the initial part of the 2025 season.

However, his knee condition worsened after constant action on the gridiron and hit a breaking point after playing the first six games of the campaign. After the Lions faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, his knee reached a point where he couldn’t continue, eventually putting him on the IR list. While Kerby was hoping to make a comeback later on, it never happened, ending his 2025 season with just 6 games on his resume.

Through the offseason and start of this season, the star safety has had a long rehabilitation, which is why the Lions placed him on the PUP list. A year later, he has come a long way in his recovery, preparing for his return.

Kerby Joseph is officially back in the mix, but he didn’t have full practice yesterday.

Kerby Joseph Logs Limited Practice On First Day Back With Lions

As per the Lions’ practice report from Wednesday, Kerby Joseph was back in practice for the first time this season, but he had limited practice, showing the franchise is taking a cautious approach to make him game-ready. It is unlikely he will be ready to play the next game against the Vikings this Sunday.

Brian Branch, who is now back in full swing, would love to team up with the All-Pro. The duo could once again become one of the dangerous safeties in the NFL, reviving the struggling Lions secondary.