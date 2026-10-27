ESPN Analyst Sends Strong Message on Lions QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is sneakily having an excellent season. While the Lions are 5-2, a win against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend could put him in the driver’s seat for an MVP season, according to Ben Solak of ESPN.

Solak noted that the start to the season for Goff is only comparable to MVP candidates.

“Through six weeks, Goff has 150 completions on 223 attempts (67.3% completion rate),” wrote Solak. “His passer rating of 112.5 is second only to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. His total dropback EPA of 58.5 is just barely behind Josh Allen (58.6) for the league lead. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions, which ties 2019 Russell Wilson for the most touchdowns in a six-game, interception-free start to a season in NFL history.”

Solak noted that Goff is currently eighth in MVP odds, but he would currently put him closer to fifth.

“I took a quick peek at the MVP odds and found Goff eighth behind Allen (makes sense), Purdy (makes sense), Joe Burrow (makes sense), Lawrence (I agree), Mahomes (ehhh), Maye (probably not) and Williams (missed too many games),” wrote Solak.

Solak sees Goff as having a better chance to win MVP over Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is Emerging as an MVP Contender

Head coach Dan Campbell would agree with Solak. The coach will always defend his quarterback, but even Campbell admitted that Goff is taking his game to another level this year.

“He’s just playing at such a high level, continues to play at such a high level,” Campbell told reporters Monday. “It’s like, how do you not put it in his hands more than we are? I mean, how do you not?”

So, the team is going to continue to put the ball in his hands and let him earn the MVP this season.

It is going to help Goff that he has a lot of big games on massive stages coming. Detroit still has five division games in their final 10 games of the season. The division looks like it will come down to the wire, and all four teams will be in it.

So, Goff will have plenty of chances to show himself in big moments against strong teams down the stretch run.

Goff Has the Support to Win MVP

One of the biggest things going in favor of Goff is the support he has on offense. Their offensive line is strong and only improving, and their skill players are some of the best in the NFL as well.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown are perennial All-Pros. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta are some of the best complementary players in the NFL.

On the offensive line, Penei Sewell is settling into left tackle, and they have a rookie ascending at right tackle. They just inserted Cade Mays back into center. The line was already good and is going to get better with continuity. This is going to improve the case for Goff.